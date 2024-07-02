Apple Plans to Charge for AI Features in Future

Apple has recently unveiled its innovative Apple Intelligence suite during the WWDC 2024 event, promising a robust set of AI features for Apple products, including iOS 18, iPadOS 18, and macOS Sequoia. Initially offered at no cost, this suite might not remain free indefinitely. Bloomberg’s well-known technology reporter, Mark Gurman, suggests a future where Apple’s big AI features might not stay free forever.

Potential Shift to a Two-Tier System According to Gurman, Apple plans to differentiate Apple Intelligence into two distinct tiers. The basic version will continue to be accessible without charge but will offer a more limited array of features. In contrast, a premium tier, likely to be called Apple Intelligence+, will provide a comprehensive suite of AI capabilities across various Apple devices such as the iPhone, iPad, and Mac. This move is anticipated to open new revenue streams for Apple, particularly through these paid services, which could eventually surpass income from hardware sales.

Revenue Strategies and Device Integration Gurman also notes that Apple is looking to leverage its AI capabilities by integrating them into its ecosystem and extracting subscription revenues from AI partners who wish to use this technology in their applications. This strategy indicates a significant shift in how Apple aims to generate revenue, focusing more on service-based models.

Expansion of AI Features Across Devices

The deployment of Apple Intelligence is not limited to mobile devices; it is also expected to be featured in the upcoming iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, and devices equipped with the M-series chips, including new models of Macs and iPads. Furthermore, Apple’s future plans include integrating AI into its much-anticipated Vision Pro mixed reality headset. However, adapting AI features for use in mixed reality environments poses unique challenges, differing significantly from their application on conventional devices like MacBooks and iPhones.

Apple’s strategic pivot to a tiered AI service model underlines its commitment to continually evolving its technology offerings. While current users can enjoy the AI features at no cost, the future landscape of Apple’s services suggests a shift that could redefine user engagement and revenue generation for the tech giant. As AI becomes a central pillar in Apple’s ecosystem, users may need to adjust to a new era of premium digital experiences.