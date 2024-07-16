Apple Releases iOS 18 Public Beta: A Guide to Installing on Your iPhone

Apple has launched the iOS 18 public beta, granting iPhone users access to a range of exciting new features. These include enhanced customization options, innovative text effects, the ability to lock and hide apps, streamlined Mail inbox management, iMessages over satellite, a revamped Photos app, and more.

Highlighted Features of iOS 18 Public Beta

App Icons and Widgets: Enjoy a refreshed appearance with a new Dark mode.

Enjoy a refreshed appearance with a new Dark mode. Enhanced Writing Tools: New writing tools and language capabilities facilitate writing, summarizing lengthy texts, and prioritizing notifications.

New writing tools and language capabilities facilitate writing, summarizing lengthy texts, and prioritizing notifications. Creative Expression: Generate images and ‘Genmoji’ for conversations, or relive cherished moments with personalized memory movies.

Generate images and ‘Genmoji’ for conversations, or relive cherished moments with personalized memory movies. Apple Intelligence (iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max): This feature leverages your personal context to provide the most relevant and helpful information.

Apple’s Beta Software Program

Apple encourages users to participate in shaping the future of its software by joining the Apple Beta Software Program. This program allows users to test pre-release versions and offer feedback, contributing to the improvement of upcoming releases.

Eligible iPhones for iOS 18 Public Beta

The iOS 18 public beta is compatible with a variety of iPhone models, including the 11, 12, 13, 14, and 15 series, as well as the iPhone XS, XS Max, XR, and iPhone SE (second generation or later).

Steps to Download and Install iOS 18 Public Beta