Apple Releases macOS Sonoma 14.4.1 with Fixes for USB Hub Bug and Security Enhancements

Apple has released macOS Sonoma 14.4.1, addressing a USB hub bug and implementing over 68 security fixes to improve system integrity and user privacy.

Apple has rolled out macOS Sonoma 14.4.1, an update designed to address a notable USB hub issue alongside a variety of security fixes. This release comes in the wake of user reports highlighting problems with USB hubs and external devices following the macOS Sonoma 14.4 update, affecting the connectivity of keyboards, mice, external displays, and more.

Key Highlights:

macOS Sonoma 14.4.1 aims to fix the USB hub connectivity issue that emerged with the previous version.

The update includes more than 68 security fixes addressing vulnerabilities across multiple components, including Bluetooth, Messages, and Safari Private Browsing.

Despite the significant security improvements, macOS Sonoma 14.4 introduced new bugs, leading to the expedited release of 14.4.1.

The security patches in this update target critical areas, enhancing user privacy and system integrity.

Apple advises all users to update to the latest version to benefit from these improvements and fixes.

Security Fixes in Focus:

The security improvements with macOS Sonoma 14.4.1 are wide-ranging, covering various aspects of the system to bolster its defenses against potential threats. These enhancements aim to rectify vulnerabilities that could allow unauthorized access to user-sensitive data, improve the handling of temporary files in Messages, and enhance authentication mechanisms for accessing photos in the Hidden Photos Album and tabs in Safari Private Browsing.

The USB Hub Bug

After the macOS 14.4 update, numerous Mac users reported problems with USB hubs connected to external displays. These hubs often stopped working, making it impossible to use peripherals like keyboards, mice, or storage devices connected to the monitor. Thankfully, macOS 14.4.1 resolves this issue.

Java Application Closures

Another widespread problem with macOS 14.4 involved applications that relied on Java. These apps would often crash unexpectedly. If you use Java-based software, this update should bring welcome stability improvements.

Audio Unit Plugins

Professional music producers also faced a challenge after the 14.4 update. Copy-protected Audio Unit plugins, essential for many music production tools, sometimes failed validation or wouldn’t open at all. macOS 14.4.1 addresses these issues, allowing for a seamless workflow with these plugins.

Addressing the Bugs:

Alongside the USB hub connectivity fix, macOS Sonoma 14.4 introduced several other issues, including compatibility problems with certain Java applications, printer drivers, and third-party software like PACE iLok. Users also reported difficulties with the “Optimize Mac Storage” feature, potentially leading to the loss of previously saved versions of files removed from iCloud Drive. The update to 14.4.1 seeks to mitigate these problems, aiming for a smoother user experience.

Looking Ahead:

Apple continues to recommend that all users update their systems to the latest version to ensure the highest level of security and functionality. As the company addresses these bugs and security vulnerabilities, it underscores the importance of keeping software up to date as a key component of maintaining system integrity and protecting user data.