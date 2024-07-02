Apple to Introduce User-Friendly Battery Replacement for iPhone 16 Series

Apple is reportedly developing an innovative method for battery replacement in its upcoming iPhone 16 series, in response to new European Union regulations that mandate user-replaceable smartphone batteries by 2025. This new method, utilizing electrically induced adhesive debonding technology, aims to simplify the currently complex and daunting process of replacing an iPhone battery.

Current Battery Replacement Challenges

Currently, replacing an iPhone battery involves removing adhesive strips with tweezers, which can break and require additional steps using heat or solvents. Once the old battery is removed, a tray and a specialized machine are needed to install a new one. This intricate process makes battery replacement a task best left to professionals.

Apple’s Innovative Solution

Leaked images suggest that the iPhone 16 Pro will feature a metal-encased battery, replacing the current black foil design. This metal casing facilitates the new battery replacement process, allowing the battery to be dislodged quickly and efficiently by applying a low voltage of electricity.

Challenges with Device Opening

Despite these advancements, the challenge of opening the iPhone itself remains. The device’s construction includes the use of adhesives and screws to maintain water resistance and screen stability, making its disassembly a delicate task. As a result, Apple is likely to continue recommending professional assistance for battery replacements to minimize potential risks.

Remaining Challenges and Future Outlook

The new battery replacement technology is anticipated to debut in at least one iPhone 16 model later this year and potentially be rolled out across all iPhone 17 versions by next year.

Potential EU Regulation Exemption

Interestingly, Apple might be able to sidestep the EU’s stringent requirements if its devices meet specific performance benchmarks. If a device maintains 83% of its battery capacity after 500 full charges and 80% after 1,000 charges, it could qualify for an exemption. While the iPhone 15 already meets the 1,000-charge criterion, earlier models fall short of the 500-charge requirement.