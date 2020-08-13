Apple to launch services bundle called Apple One on iPhone 12 release day

Apple is believed to be working on a new services bundle that will allow users to subscribe to several of Apple’s services but at a reduced price. Named Apple One, the bundled offering will include services such as the Apple Music, Apple News+, Apple TV+, and Apple Arcade.

According to the Bloomberg report that first carried the news, there is going to be different tiers comprising of different services to cater to various user segments. For instance, there is going to be the Apple Music and Apple TV+ bundle that is going to be the base package.

Next up will add Apple Arcade gaming service to the mix to serve as the pricier option over the base package. The next bundle will include all of the other services along with Apple News+. The top package will include all the other services together with extra iCloud storage and will serve as the flagship bundle.

Apple’s marketing pitch will be to offer the bundles at a reduced price than what it would have been to subscribe to each service individually. That said, it is just about $2 to $5 of savings that customers can look forward to. Interestingly, this was also being rumored for some time as well. More recently, code for iOS 13.5.5 is also known to have references to the Apple services bundle offer.

Meanwhile, the report also claimed Apple One to be ready for launch along with the iPhone 12. A recent leak courtesy of Jon Prosser claimed the iPhone 12 is set for launch on October 13 with pre-orders to commence from October 16. Thereafter, shipments are set to begin starting on October 26.

The Apple One bundles apart, there also are rumors of Apple offering services bundles with other hardware or software sales as well. For instance, there might be a free offer of Apple Arcade for an entire year along with Apple TV.