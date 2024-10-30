Apple Updates Magic Mouse, Keyboard, and Trackpad with USB-C Charging

30/10/2024
Sovan Mandal
2 Min Read
Add Comment
30/10/2024
Apple Updates Magic Mouse, Keyboard, and Trackpad with USB-C Charging
Apple's Magic Mouse, Keyboard, and Trackpad get a USB-C refresh, but familiar design quirks persist. Is the upgrade worth it?

Apple has unveiled its latest iteration of input devices, refreshing the Magic Mouse, Keyboard, and Trackpad with a long-awaited upgrade to USB-C charging. While the transition to a modern connector is a welcome change, the accessories appear to retain much of the same design language and functionality as their predecessors, including some of the quirks that have drawn criticism in the past.

A Subtle Shift to USB-C

The most prominent update across the board is the inclusion of USB-C ports for charging. This change aligns the accessories with current industry standards and Apple’s broader shift away from the proprietary Lightning connector. However, beyond the charging port, the design of the Magic Mouse, Keyboard, and Trackpad remains largely unchanged from the 2015 refresh. This continuity in design may disappoint those who were hoping for a more substantial overhaul.

Magic Mouse Retains its Controversial Charging Position

Despite the move to USB-C, the Magic Mouse appears to have retained the controversial placement of its charging port. Located on the underside of the device, this design choice renders the mouse unusable while plugged in, a quirk that has been a source of frustration for many users. The decision to maintain this design element suggests that Apple is either unconcerned by the criticism or has yet to find a satisfactory alternative solution.

Pricing and Color Options Remain Familiar

In terms of pricing, the updated accessories remain consistent with their Lightning-equipped predecessors. Apple also continues to offer a black color option at a premium price, while more vibrant color choices remain exclusive to purchasers of the similarly-styled iMac. This strategy maintains a sense of exclusivity and encourages users to buy into the Apple ecosystem for a cohesive aesthetic.

Minor Updates with Lingering Quirks

While the adoption of USB-C is a positive step, the overall update to Apple’s input devices appears to be relatively minor. The persistence of design quirks, particularly with the Magic Mouse, may leave some users feeling underwhelmed. It remains to be seen whether Apple will address these concerns in future iterations or prioritize other aspects of design and functionality.

FacebookXLinkedInWhatsAppRedditPinterest

About the author

View All Posts

Sovan Mandal

Sovan, with a Journalism degree from the University of Calcutta and 10 years of experience, ensures high-quality tech content. His editorial precision has contributed to the publication's acclaimed standards and consistent media mentions for quality reporting. Sovan’s dedication and attention to detail have greatly contributed to the consistency and excellence of our content, reinforcing our commitment to delivering the best to our readers.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Follow Us on Social Media

Web Stories

5 Best Smartphones Under 30,000 in India 2024
5 Best Smartphones Under 30,000 in India 2024
5 Best Offline Games to Enjoy Without an Internet Connection
5 Best Offline Games to Enjoy Without an Internet Connection
5 Best 5G Phones Under ₹20,000 You Can Buy Right Now
5 Best 5G Phones Under ₹20,000 You Can Buy Right Now
Top 5 OTT Releases This Week (Oct 21-27): Zwigato, Hellbound Season 2 & More Streaming Now
Top 5 OTT Releases This Week (Oct 21-27): Zwigato, Hellbound Season 2 & More Streaming Now
5 Best Camera Phones Under ₹60,000 in October 2024
5 Best Camera Phones Under ₹60,000 in October 2024
Top 4 Noise Cancelling Headphones Under 40000 in October 2024
Top 4 Noise Cancelling Headphones Under 40000 in October 2024
View all stories
5 Best Smartphones Under 30,000 in India 2024 5 Best Offline Games to Enjoy Without an Internet Connection 5 Best 5G Phones Under ₹20,000 You Can Buy Right Now Top 5 OTT Releases This Week (Oct 21-27): Zwigato, Hellbound Season 2 & More Streaming Now 5 Best Camera Phones Under ₹60,000 in October 2024 Top 4 Noise Cancelling Headphones Under 40000 in October 2024