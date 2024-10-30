Apple Updates Magic Mouse, Keyboard, and Trackpad with USB-C Charging

Apple's Magic Mouse, Keyboard, and Trackpad get a USB-C refresh, but familiar design quirks persist. Is the upgrade worth it?

Apple has unveiled its latest iteration of input devices, refreshing the Magic Mouse, Keyboard, and Trackpad with a long-awaited upgrade to USB-C charging. While the transition to a modern connector is a welcome change, the accessories appear to retain much of the same design language and functionality as their predecessors, including some of the quirks that have drawn criticism in the past.

A Subtle Shift to USB-C

The most prominent update across the board is the inclusion of USB-C ports for charging. This change aligns the accessories with current industry standards and Apple’s broader shift away from the proprietary Lightning connector. However, beyond the charging port, the design of the Magic Mouse, Keyboard, and Trackpad remains largely unchanged from the 2015 refresh. This continuity in design may disappoint those who were hoping for a more substantial overhaul.

Magic Mouse Retains its Controversial Charging Position

Despite the move to USB-C, the Magic Mouse appears to have retained the controversial placement of its charging port. Located on the underside of the device, this design choice renders the mouse unusable while plugged in, a quirk that has been a source of frustration for many users. The decision to maintain this design element suggests that Apple is either unconcerned by the criticism or has yet to find a satisfactory alternative solution.

Pricing and Color Options Remain Familiar

In terms of pricing, the updated accessories remain consistent with their Lightning-equipped predecessors. Apple also continues to offer a black color option at a premium price, while more vibrant color choices remain exclusive to purchasers of the similarly-styled iMac. This strategy maintains a sense of exclusivity and encourages users to buy into the Apple ecosystem for a cohesive aesthetic.

Minor Updates with Lingering Quirks

While the adoption of USB-C is a positive step, the overall update to Apple’s input devices appears to be relatively minor. The persistence of design quirks, particularly with the Magic Mouse, may leave some users feeling underwhelmed. It remains to be seen whether Apple will address these concerns in future iterations or prioritize other aspects of design and functionality.