Apple Watch Detects Silent Heart Condition, Cardiologist Discovers

A Dutch cardiologist, Dr. Ruud Koster, made a startling discovery about his own heart health after using the electrocardiogram (ECG) feature on his Apple Watch. The Apple Watch can detect a leading cause of heart attacks – myocardial ischemia, a condition where the heart muscle doesn’t receive enough blood and oxygen due to blocked arteries. This capability is not advertised by Apple, and the company’s support page explicitly states that the watch cannot detect heart attacks. However, Koster’s experience suggests otherwise.

Unexpected Diagnosis

Koster, who had no prior symptoms of heart disease, was surprised to find an abnormal “T-wave” dip on his Apple Watch ECG after a workout. As he continued to monitor his ECG readings, he noticed the dip becoming more pronounced before returning to normal after about 30 minutes. Recognizing this as a sign of a “silent” heart blockage, Koster sought medical attention and underwent a thorough heart examination.

Confirmation and Treatment

The medical ECG confirmed the presence of blockages in three of Koster’s arteries. He underwent successful bypass surgery and has since recovered fully, with his ECG readings returning to normal. Koster’s experience highlights the Apple Watch’s potential to detect myocardial ischemia, a condition that often goes unnoticed due to the absence of symptoms.

Call for Further Research

Koster has published a case report detailing his experience and advocates for further research into the Apple Watch’s ability to detect myocardial ischemia. He believes that this could have significant implications for health monitoring and potentially save lives by alerting wearers to hidden heart conditions.

Dr. Koster’s case underscores the potential of wearable technology like the Apple Watch to revolutionize personal health monitoring. While further research is needed to validate the Apple Watch’s ability to consistently detect myocardial ischemia, this incident serves as a compelling reminder of the importance of proactive health management and the role technology can play in early detection of potentially life-threatening conditions.