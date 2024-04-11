Apple Watch Series 10 May Feature MicroLED Display: A Potential Game Changer

Discover the rumored features of Apple Watch Series 10, including a microLED display and redesigned form factor, set to redefine wearable tech in 2024.

As the Apple Watch approaches its 10th anniversary, the buzz around the upcoming Series 10 (or Apple Watch X) suggests significant technological advancements and design overhauls. The Apple Watch has been a pivotal piece of technology since its inception in 2015, transforming not just how we view wearable tech but also setting new standards in health monitoring and connectivity.

The Series 10 is rumored to mark a departure from its predecessors in several ways, with a speculated launch in September 2024 to coincide with the iPhone 16 lineup release. Although Apple has traditionally unveiled new watches in September, there’s speculation about a special anniversary edition potentially slated for 2025​.

A key highlight of the Series 10 is the rumored introduction of a microLED display, representing a significant leap from the current OLED screens. This new display technology is expected to offer richer blacks, higher brightness, and a zero risk of burn-in, setting a new benchmark for wearable screen technology​​. Over 300 Apple employees are reportedly working on developing this technology, emphasizing its significance for future Apple products.

Design-wise, the Series 10 might feature a slimmer casing and a refreshed design. Mark Gurman from Bloomberg hints at a significant redesign, including a new method for attaching bands, potentially using magnets. This change could allow for larger internal components, possibly improving battery life and the watch’s overall functionality​.

Health features have always been a cornerstone of the Apple Watch, and the Series 10 is expected to introduce new capabilities such as blood pressure monitoring and enhanced sleep tracking. However, due to ongoing legal battles, the active blood oxygen feature may not be available in the U.S. models​.

The anticipation around the Apple Watch Series 10 points towards a product that not only celebrates a decade of innovation but also paves the way for future advancements in wearable technology. While the final product details remain speculative, the potential inclusion of microLED technology and a redesigned form factor underline Apple’s commitment to pushing the boundaries of what smartwatches can offer.