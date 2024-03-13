Apple Watch Series 8 Now More Affordable Than Watch SE

In an interesting turn of events, the Apple Watch Series 8 has become a more attractive option for potential smartwatch buyers, even when compared to the Apple Watch SE, traditionally known for its affordability.

Key Highlights:

Apple Watch Series 8 introduces advanced features like an always-on display, new temperature sensor for health tracking, and crash detection.

Both Series 8 and SE models house the S8 processor, offering similar performance levels.

Despite its higher-end features, competitive pricing adjustments have made Series 8 a compelling choice over the SE model.

The Apple Watch Series 8 and the Apple Watch SE have been at the forefront of wearable technology, offering a range of features tailored to different user needs. The Series 8, known for its advanced health and safety features, stands out with its always-on display, U1 chip for precise location tracking, and a new temperature sensor that adds significant value for health-conscious users​​​​.

Both models are powered by the S8 processor, ensuring that performance isn’t a compromise, regardless of the choice between the high-end Series 8 or the more budget-friendly SE. Interestingly, despite these advanced features, the pricing of the Apple Watch Series 8 has been adjusted to offer more value, challenging the position of the Apple Watch SE as the go-to option for those looking to save​​.

Comparative Features and Pricing

The Apple Watch Series 8 boasts an always-on display, allowing users to glance at their watch face without the need to wake the display. This feature, absent in the Apple Watch SE, provides convenience and ease of use for Series 8 users. Additionally, the Series 8’s inclusion of a U1 chip enhances its utility by enabling advanced location tracking capabilities, something the SE lacks​​.

From a health monitoring perspective, the Series 8 is equipped with third-generation heart sensors, blood oxygen sensors, and the newly introduced temperature sensor. These allow for detailed health tracking, including menstrual cycle tracking with retrospective ovulation estimates. The SE, while still offering commendable health monitoring features, does not include the ECG and blood oxygen measurement capabilities found in its counterpart​​.

Battery life across both models is similar, promising up to 18 hours of usage. However, the Series 8 benefits from a fast charge capability, further enhancing its appeal over the SE model​​.

Pricing and Storage Options

Despite its enhanced features, the Series 8 is priced starting at $399 for the aluminum model, making it a competitively priced option when considering its advancements over the SE, which starts at $249. Both models offer 32GB of storage, with color options varying slightly between the two​​.

The Apple Watch Series 8, with its array of advanced features and competitive pricing, presents a strong value proposition over the Apple Watch SE. For those debating between the two, the Series 8’s health and safety features, combined with its performance capabilities, make it a compelling choice. The narrowing price gap between these models highlights Apple’s commitment to offering high-end technology across its product range, ensuring that more users can access the best of wearable tech without compromising on features or quality.