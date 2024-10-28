Apple Wins $250 Jury Verdict Against Masimo in Smartwatch Patent Dispute

Apple prevails in a patent infringement lawsuit against Masimo, securing a $250 jury verdict. The case centered around design patents for smartwatches, with both companies claiming victory.

A federal jury recently ruled in favor of Apple in a patent infringement case against Masimo, a health monitoring technology company. The jury found that early versions of Masimo’s smartwatches infringed on two of Apple’s design patents. However, the jury also determined that Masimo’s current smartwatch models do not infringe on Apple’s patents.

A Dispute Over Designs

Apple initiated the lawsuit, claiming Masimo copied design elements from the Apple Watch for use in its own smartwatches. While Apple sought an injunction against Masimo’s smartwatch sales, the jury’s decision only applies to a discontinued module and charger.

Masimo, for its part, asserted that Apple’s lawsuit was retaliatory. This legal battle stems from a broader intellectual property dispute between the two companies, with Masimo previously accusing Apple of stealing its pulse oximetry technology after initial discussions about a potential collaboration.

Conflicting Perspectives on the Verdict

Despite the $250 jury verdict in Apple’s favor, both companies are claiming victory. Apple expressed satisfaction with the jury’s decision to “protect the innovations” it advances for its customers. Masimo, on the other hand, emphasized that the verdict applies only to discontinued products and that the jury found its current smartwatches do not infringe on Apple’s patents.

Ongoing Legal Battles

This case is just one part of a larger legal fight between Apple and Masimo. Last year, Masimo successfully convinced the U.S. International Trade Commission to block imports of Apple’s Series 9 and Ultra 2 smartwatches due to infringement of Masimo’s patents related to blood oxygen level readings. Apple has since appealed that decision and resumed selling the watches after removing the disputed technology.

The complex legal battle between Apple and Masimo highlights the challenges and complexities surrounding intellectual property rights in the rapidly evolving technology sector.