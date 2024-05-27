Apple’s All-Screen MacBook Set for 2026 Launch: What We Know So Far

Apple's all-screen foldable MacBook, expected to launch in 2026, promises a crease-free design, next-gen M5 chipset, and high-cost components. Learn more about its features and anticipated market impact.

Apple is reportedly gearing up to launch its first all-screen MacBook in 2026. The tech giant, known for its innovative product designs, is rumored to be developing a foldable MacBook that could redefine its laptop lineup.

Expected Features and Specifications

According to industry analysts Ming-Chi Kuo and Ross Young, the foldable MacBook will feature either a 20.3-inch or 18.8-inch display. When folded, these screens would equate to a 15-inch and 14-inch laptop, respectively​. The device aims to be as “crease-free” as possible, a significant challenge given the current state of foldable technology. This focus on minimizing creases will require high-cost components, including a premium hinge mechanism and advanced display panels​.

The foldable MacBook is expected to debut with Apple’s next-generation M5 chipset, promising enhanced performance and efficiency. The device will likely feature a virtual keyboard and an all-screen design, moving away from the traditional physical keyboard and trackpad setup​.

Production and Cost Implications

LG is set to begin mass production of the display panels in late 2025, with the MacBook expected to launch in early 2026​. The high cost of the components suggests that the foldable MacBook will be priced significantly higher than current models. Early estimates indicate that the starting price could be comparable to the Apple Vision Pro headset, which starts at $3,499.

Market Position and Competitors

Apple’s entry into the foldable laptop market follows the increasing popularity of foldable devices from competitors like Samsung and Asus. While Apple has been hesitant to integrate touchscreen capabilities into its MacBook lineup—citing ergonomic concerns—this new foldable design could signal a shift in strategy, aligning with the broader market trend towards more versatile and portable computing devices​.

As the anticipated 2026 launch date approaches, more details about Apple’s all-screen MacBook are likely to emerge. This device represents a significant leap in laptop design and technology, potentially setting new standards for foldable laptops.