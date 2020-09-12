Apple’s foldable iPhone concept seems to be on track, may outsource foldable displays from Samsung

With phones with foldable displays successfully entering the market, Apple, too, is believed to be contemplating developing one for launch sometime soon. However, details are scarce on Apple’s efforts on this front though rumor has it that the Cupertino giant has already approached Samsung for supplying such displays.

From what leaker Ice Universe has to share on this at the moment, Samsung is going to be the sole supplier of the foldable displays to Apple for one year, at least. However, Apple is yet to finalize the design of its foldable phone, and word on the street is that it might opt for a hinged design where two separate displays are held together with a hinge in the middle.

We have seen the Surface Duo with such a design launch recently. LG, too has been following a somewhat similar design philosophy but is still different from the Surface Duo in that its phone can be detached and used as a standalone phone as well.

However, given Apple’s usual methodology, it is unlikely to launch a device until the technology behind it is matured enough. If that be the case, it isn’t expected to be in a hurry to launch a foldable iPhone model anytime soon but seems to have started with the deliberations already.

As for the foldable phone segment, we have seen Samsung bungling things out a bit with its first gen Galaxy Fold device. The first gen Motorola foldable phone, the Moto Razr 2019 too wasn’t a huge success either. That said, Samsung seems to have got its act together ever since. The Galaxy Z Flip and the Galaxy Fold 2 should be ample proof of that.

Motorola, too is working on other foldable phone concepts along with Chinese firms such as Huawei, Xiaomi, ZTE, and Lenovo too are known to have working prototypes of foldable phones or have launched the models already. Under the circumstances, it remains to be seen how soon Apple is able to come up with its own take on a foldable iPhone device.