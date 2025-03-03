ASUS Announces AMD Radeon RX 9070 and 9070 XT Graphics Cards with RDNA 4 Architecture

ASUS has officially introduced the AMD Radeon RX 9070 and 9070 XT graphics cards, expanding its TUF Gaming and Prime series lineups. Both models are built on the latest RDNA 4 architecture and come equipped with 16GB of VRAM, HYPR-RX technology, and a super resolution mode that uses machine learning to enhance image quality and performance. These graphics cards are designed to provide an upgraded gaming experience, incorporating the latest AI-powered features and improved ray tracing support. Additionally, DisplayPort 2.1 compatibility ensures high resolutions and refresh rates for a smooth visual experience.

TUF Gaming Series Highlights

ASUS has leveraged its extensive expertise in GPU cooling and noise reduction to develop the TUF Gaming Radeon RX 9070 XT OC Edition and TUF Gaming Radeon RX 9070 OC Edition. These cards feature three Axial-tech fans with 11 blades each, optimized for high air pressure and efficient cooling. The fans also support 0dB technology, allowing them to turn off completely during lighter tasks for silent operation.

The aluminum backplate of these models includes wide vents, allowing better heat dissipation into the system’s airflow. Users who prefer customized performance can easily switch between performance mode and quiet mode using the Dual BIOS switch, without needing additional software.

For advanced performance adjustments, ASUS GPU Tweak III software provides hardware monitoring, fan control, and other tuning options.

In this generation, ASUS has replaced traditional thermal paste with a phase-change thermal pad for superior heat transfer. This pad stays solid at room temperature but liquefies when heated, filling microscopic gaps between the GPU and heatsink for enhanced thermal conductivity. This innovation ensures optimal performance even under sustained heavy loads.

The phase-change thermal pad also offers improved durability, lasting significantly longer than conventional thermal paste, even in systems with frequent, intensive usage.

Built for Durability and Reliability

The TUF Gaming Radeon RX 9070 XT and RX 9070 are reinforced with a metal exoskeleton, adding structural strength. To prevent GPU sag, ASUS includes a GPU holder for additional support.

The cooling fans are equipped with dual-ball bearings, which offer a lifespan up to twice that of standard fans. Furthermore, military-grade components are used for the power delivery system, ensuring consistent performance and extended lifespan. A special PCB coating protects the board from moisture, dust, and debris, reducing the risk of short circuits.

All TUF Gaming graphics cards undergo the ASUS Auto-Extreme manufacturing process, which guarantees precision assembly and long-term reliability. These enhancements ensure that the TUF Gaming Radeon RX 9070 XT and RX 9070 deliver stable, high-performance gaming over the years.

Visually, TUF Gaming cards maintain their signature rugged design, which blends easily with various PC builds. An illuminated TUF Gaming logo with Aura Sync compatibility allows users to customize lighting and synchronize it with compatible components.

Prime Series – Compact and Efficient

The Prime Radeon RX 9070 XT OC Edition and Prime Radeon RX 9070 OC Edition from ASUS offer high performance in a 2.5-slot form factor, making them ideal for builds with limited space. These models use a triple-fan cooling system with Axial-tech fans that feature smaller hubs and extended blades, paired with a barrier ring that boosts downward airflow pressure.

Just like the TUF Gaming models, ASUS equips these Prime cards with the phase-change thermal pad, enhancing both thermal performance and longevity. Dual-ball fan bearings further extend fan lifespan, and the ASUS Auto-Extreme manufacturing process ensures consistent build quality.

Users can also switch between performance mode and quiet mode with the Dual BIOS switch, and the aluminum backplate provides added durability and heat dissipation.

Recommended Power Supplies from ASUS

Pairing high-performance graphics cards with reliable power supplies is crucial. For those considering an upgrade, ASUS offers TUF Gaming Gold power supplies, available in capacities from 750W to 1200W, offering high durability and 80 PLUS Gold certified efficiency. Users building with Prime components can opt for Prime Gold power supplies, which combine versatile aesthetics with 80 PLUS Gold certification for energy efficiency.

Availability and Pricing

The ASUS Radeon RX 9070 and RX 9070 XT graphics cards will be available from March 6, 2025, at authorized ASUS dealers. For more information, users can contact their local ASUS representative.