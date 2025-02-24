ASUS Announces Exclusive Pre-Order Offers on the Latest Qualcomm Snapdragon-Powered Zenbook A14 & Vivobook 16

ASUS India has introduced exclusive pre-order benefits on its latest laptops, the Zenbook A14 and Vivobook 16. These newly launched Qualcomm Snapdragon-powered devices offer cutting-edge AI-driven performance and an extended battery life to enhance user experience.

Zenbook A14 – The World’s Lightest Copilot+ PC

The Zenbook A14 UX3407QA features the Qualcomm Snapdragon X chipset, while the Zenbook A14 UX3407RA is equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite processor. Designed with a Ceraluminum chassis, this lightweight and sleek laptop ensures efficiency and seamless AI-driven performance, redefining how users interact with their devices.

Vivobook 16 – A Perfect Companion for Professionals and Students

The Vivobook 16 X1607QA, powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon X processor, delivers over 20+ hours of battery life, making it an ideal laptop for professionals and students who need uninterrupted productivity.

Exclusive Pre-Order Offers & How to Redeem

Customers who pre-order the Zenbook A14 UX3407QA or UX3407RA will receive:

Branded earbuds

2-year additional warranty

3 years of local accidental damage protection

Total benefits worth INR 15,998 at just INR 1

For those who pre-order the Vivobook 16 X1607QA, the offer includes:

2-year warranty extension

3 years of local accidental damage protection

ASUS Marshmallow Keyboard & Mouse set

Total benefits worth INR 11,197 at just INR 1

Pre-Order & Redemption Process

The pre-order period runs from 24th February to 9th March. Customers can place their orders at ASUS Exclusive Stores, ASUS eShop, Amazon, Flipkart, Croma, Reliance Digital, or Vijay Sales. After purchasing the laptop, they must visit ASUS Official Website to generate a coupon code, which will be sent to their registered email ID. The offer can then be redeemed at asuspromo.in within 20 days of the final purchase.