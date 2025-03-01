ASUS Announces ExpertCenter PN54: First Copilot+ Mini PC with AMD Ryzen AI 300 Series Processors

ASUS has officially introduced the ExpertCenter PN54, marking the company’s first Copilot+ mini PC powered by the latest AMD Ryzen AI 300 Series processors. Designed to offer high performance and efficiency, the ExpertCenter PN54 is aimed at businesses and retailers that need compact systems for data-intensive tasks, AI-enhanced applications, and edge data processing.

With a compact design and extensive connectivity options, the ExpertCenter PN54 is equipped to support up to four 4K displays, making it suitable for digital signage, security systems, and office productivity setups. Its robust hardware and AI-powered capabilities make it a versatile solution for businesses looking to enhance task management, data analysis, and content creation.

First Copilot+ Mini PC by ASUS Powered by AMD Ryzen AI 300 Series ProcessorsAt the core of the ExpertCenter PN54 is the powerful AMD Ryzen AI 300 Series processor, which offers over 50% more on-chip memory compared to previous models. Built using the AMD Zen 5 cores found in high-end desktop CPUs, this processor features eight cores and a boost clock speed of 5GHz.

The inclusion of AMD XDNA 2 NPU enhances the AI-powered performance of the ExpertCenter PN54, allowing it to handle automated tasks, code compilation, data analysis, content creation, and virtual meetings seamlessly. Paired with AMD Radeon 800M graphics, which delivers 11% better 3D rendering compared to the previous generation, this mini PC ensures smooth performance even for media-heavy workloads.

The ExpertCenter PN54 also supports high-speed DDR5 memory, offering 50% higher bandwidth, which improves multitasking and automated task processing across office productivity applications.

Wide Connectivity Options and Multi-Display Support

Despite its compact design, the ExpertCenter PN54 offers a wide range of connectivity features. It includes six USB ports, optional dual 2.5G LAN, and two DisplayPort interfaces, which allow businesses to connect up to four 4K displays. This makes it suitable for digital signage, security systems, and multi-screen setups.

The ExpertCenter PN54 also features MTK WiFi 7, providing faster downloads, stable data transfer, and enhanced encryption. It supports up to 16 simultaneous streaming devices, ideal for collaborative environments. Alongside WiFi 7, Bluetooth 5.4 offers extended connectivity for peripheral devices, enabling businesses to set up and expand network systems effortlessly.

Enhanced AI-powered Features for Seamless Workflows

With up to 50 AI TOPS, the ExpertCenter PN54 easily handles Copilot+ features like Recall, Live Captions, and Cocreator.

Recall allows users to locate emails, messages, images, or documents using natural language commands, even if they were created months earlier.

Live Captions supports real-time translation across 44 languages into English, improving global meetings and collaboration.

Cocreator enables users to generate artwork, logos, and graphic designs through simple text prompts.

These AI-powered features are accessible through the dedicated Copilot button, or via hands-free voice commands using the built-in microphone and speaker.

Durable Build with Easy Upgradability

Measuring just 130 x 130 x 34mm, the ExpertCenter PN54 offers a compact design that fits into limited-space environments such as retail counters or kiosks. It has passed MIL-STD 810H military-grade reliability tests, ensuring it can withstand shock, extreme temperatures, and humidity for reliable 24/7 operation.

The modular design allows for toolless upgrades, making it easy to enhance memory and storage to meet evolving business needs. Whether deployed for digital signage in retail spaces or used for data processing in construction sites, the ExpertCenter PN54 delivers stable performance in diverse settings.

Advanced Security Features for Business Data Protection

The ExpertCenter PN54 includes a robust security suite to protect sensitive business information. Advanced biometric fingerprint login offers secure, password-free access, while optional Trusted Platform Module (TPM) technology provides hardware-based encryption to safeguard system configuration and confidential data. These features ensure that business data remains secure from unauthorized access or tampering.

Availability and Pricing

The ASUS ExpertCenter PN54 will be available globally starting in Q1 2025. For detailed pricing and availability information, businesses and retailers are advised to contact their local ASUS representatives.