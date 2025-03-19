ASUS Debuts ExpertCenter P500 Mini Tower Desktop in India

ASUS has announced the launch of its ExpertCenter P500 Mini Tower (P500MV) desktop PC in India. This new mini tower aims to provide businesses with a balance of performance, energy efficiency, security, and expandability in a compact form factor.

The ExpertCenter P500MV features up to a 13th-generation Intel Core i7-13620H processor, which can reach a Thermal Design Power (TDP) of up to 95W due to an enhanced thermal design. This processor, part of Intel’s Raptor Lake-H series, offers a base clock speed of 2.4 GHz and can boost up to 4.9 GHz. The system supports up to 64GB of DDR5 RAM clocked at 5200MT/s.

For storage, the desktop includes dual NVMe M.2 Gen 4 SSD slots, allowing for up to 2TB of high-speed storage, along with space for traditional 3.5-inch SATA HDDs. Optional configurations include an optical disc drive and an SD card reader. Graphics options range from integrated Intel UHD Graphics to dedicated NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 (6GB) or NVIDIA RTX A400 (4GB) cards.

ASUS highlights the energy efficiency of the ExpertCenter P500MV, claiming up to 34% power savings through the use of Intel Core i7 processors, an 80 PLUS Platinum-certified power supply unit (PSU), and smart fan technology. The included PSU has a rating of 330W with a peak output of 660W.

The desktop utilizes an ASUS motherboard, recognized as a leading brand in the market with a significant global market share in 2024. These motherboards incorporate 100% solid capacitors, which ASUS states can offer a longer lifespan compared to traditional capacitors. A custom-designed ASUS Tower Air Cooler, featuring three partially flattened 6.7mm heat pipes and a 90mm fan, is responsible for cooling the system. This design aims for efficient heat dissipation and quiet operation, with noise levels as low as 24dB in silent mode.

Durability is a key aspect of the ExpertCenter P500MV, as it holds a MIL-STD-810H certification, signifying it has passed a series of tests to ensure resilience in various environmental conditions.

Security features include ASUS ExpertGuardian, a suite of business-grade protections. The system comes equipped with TPM 2.0, a NIST SP 800-155 compliant BIOS, and a complimentary 1-year McAfee+ Premium membership, offering enhanced security for data. A Kensington Security Slot is also integrated for physical security.

The ExpertCenter P500MV incorporates AI-powered productivity tools. ASUS AI ExpertMeet offers on-device AI processing for features like meeting transcription, meeting minutes summarization, AI noise cancellation, and real-time translation. Microsoft Copilot is also included to enhance video conferencing experiences.

Designed for business environments, the mini tower features tool-free access for maintenance and upgrades. It supports Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth v5.4 for connectivity.

The ASUS ExpertCenter P500 Mini Tower is available now in India with DOS, Windows 11 Home, and Windows 11 Pro options. The starting price is INR 26,990 plus taxes. The product also adheres to global sustainability standards, including EPEAT Silver, Energy Star 8.0, RoHS, and REACH compliance.