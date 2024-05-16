ASUS Launches Game Bundle Offer with Select Graphics Cards

ASUS has announced a special promotion offering a Steam code for the game “Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth” with the purchase of select NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 series and AMD Radeon RX 7000 series graphics cards. This offer is available from May 13 to July 8, 2024. Gamers can redeem the game code by August 8.

Key Points:

The promotion runs from May 13 to July 8, 2024.

The game “Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth” is included with ASUS GeForce RTX 4060 or above and ASUS Radeon RX 7600 XT or above.

Promotion Details

During this global promotion, excluding China, Russia, and Belarus, customers who purchase an ASUS NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 or above, or an ASUS AMD Radeon RX 7600 XT or above, will receive a bundled Steam code for the game. This provides an opportunity for gamers to upgrade their systems while enjoying the latest installment in the “Like a Dragon” series.

Game Overview: Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth

“Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth” continues the story of Kasuga Ichiban, a former gangster working his way back into society. The game features a mix of emotional storytelling and humor, with a cast of characters including the legendary Kiryu Kazuma.

Recommended GPUs for the Best Experience

ASUS suggests the following graphics cards for the best gaming experience:

For 4K monitors: ROG Strix GeForce RTX 4080 Super or TUF Gaming Radeon RTX 7900 XTX.

For 1440p displays: ROG Strix GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER or TUF Gaming Radeon RX 7800 XT.

For 1080p gaming: TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 4060 Ti.

For budget-conscious gamers: ASUS Dual GeForce RTX 4060 EVO.

Availability and Pricing

The graphics cards included in this promotion are available globally. For more information on availability and pricing, customers should contact their local ASUS representative.