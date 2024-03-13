ASUS Launches New Tech Products for Holi Festival

As the Holi festival approaches, ASUS has introduced a new range of technology products aimed at enhancing gaming, computing, and fashion experiences. The lineup includes devices and accessories such as the ASUS ROG Ally handheld gaming device, the silent Marshmallow Keyboard and Mouse, and stylish backpacks like the Slash Backpack and ASUS URBN Backpack. These products are available at ASUS Exclusive Stores, ASUS Eshop, and various online retailers.

Key Highlights:

The Marshmallow Keyboard and Mouse feature silent switches and long battery life, designed for quiet computing environments.

The ASUS ROG Ally, powered by the AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme processor, offers high-performance portable gaming with a 120 Hz Full HD touchscreen display.

The Slash Backpack combines style and functionality, featuring a water-repellent material and a 19.4L cargo capacity.

The ASUS URBN Backpacks, available in midnight blue and charcoal grey, offer practicality with a contemporary design for urban professionals.

The Marshmallow Keyboard (KW100) and Mouse (MD100) prioritize silent operation and versatility, supporting multiple device connectivity across various operating systems, priced at INR 2,899 and INR 1,499, respectively.

The ASUS ROG Ally redefines portable gaming with its AMD RDNA 3 graphics and a revolutionary cooling system, available for INR 59,990.

The Slash Backpack, designed for durability and ease of access, is priced at INR 6,999, while the ASUS URBN Backpacks, suitable for 16” and 15.3” laptops, are priced at INR 849 and INR 719, respectively.