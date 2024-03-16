ASUS Motherboards Enhance Memory Support to 256GB

ASUS has announced BIOS updates for its Intel 700 and 600 series motherboards, enhancing the memory capacity for devices using DDR5 modules. This update allows for up to 256 GB of memory on models with four DIMM slots and up to 128 GB on models with two slots. The company noted that its AMD AM5 motherboards already support up to 256 GB of DDR5 memory without needing a BIOS update.

Key Highlights:

BIOS updates increase DDR5 memory support to up to 256 GB for ASUS Intel 700 and 600 series motherboards.

Models with four DIMM slots now support 256 GB; those with two DIMM slots support 128 GB.

AMD AM5 motherboards from ASUS support up to 256 GB of DDR5 memory without requiring updates.

The updates are available on the ASUS support pages for specific motherboard models.

The updates aim to boost multitasking capabilities and enhance computing performance. This advancement is expected to benefit users requiring high memory capacity for intensive computing tasks.