ASUS Recognized for Environmental Leadership and Innovation

ASUS has been acknowledged for its significant contributions to environmental sustainability, including its placement in the 2024 Clean200 index and high ratings in the 2023 CDP Climate Change report. These accolades highlight the company’s commitment to eco-friendly solutions and responsible environmental practices.

Key Highlights:

ASUS ranks 24th in the 2024 Clean200 index, acknowledging its revenue from eco-friendly products and services.

The company received a Leadership rating in the 2023 CDP Climate Change report for its transparency and environmental accountability.

ASUS also earned a Leadership rating in the 2023 CDP Supplier Engagement Rating for its effective supply chain engagement in climate change management.

ASUS announced its latest achievements in sustainability and environmental stewardship. The company was ranked 24th in the 2024 Clean200 index by Corporate Knights, marking its significant progress from the previous year. This ranking reflects ASUS’s dedication to developing innovative products that contribute to a circular economy and its strategic emphasis on sustainability.

Furthermore, ASUS achieved Leadership-level scores from the Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP) in both its Climate Change report and Supplier Engagement Rating for 2023. These scores are a testament to ASUS’s commitment to transparency in environmental disclosure and effective engagement with its supply chain on climate change issues.

ASUS’s strategic focus on sustainability is evident in its inclusion in the Clean200 index, where it was selected from over 6,700 global firms for its clean revenue generation from eco-friendly products and services. The company’s commitment to green innovation and international eco-label achievements were crucial factors in its rise in the rankings.

In addition to its product innovations, ASUS has demonstrated leadership in environmental accountability and transparency, achieving high scores in the CDP Climate Change report. This includes excellence in business strategy, financial planning, carbon reduction initiatives, and emissions disclosure.

ASUS’s sustainability efforts are further supported by its validation by the Science-Based Targets initiative (SBTi) for its emission reduction targets, active management of its supply chain for carbon reduction, and commitment to using 100% renewable energy in its operations by 2035.