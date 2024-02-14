ASUS ROG Launches New Gaming Lineup with OLED Panels in India

ASUS Republic of Gamers (ROG) has announced the launch of its latest gaming devices in India, including the Zephyrus G16, which features the first OLED panel in the brand’s Indian market. The lineup also introduces updated versions of the Strix Scar 16/ Scar 18 and the ROG G22 gaming desktop, all equipped with the latest Intel processors and designed to enhance gaming performance.

Key Highlights:

The ROG Zephyrus G16 introduces an OLED display with Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) support.

Strix Scar 16/ Scar 18 and ROG G22 feature the latest 14th Gen Intel Core processors and NVIDIA RTX 4000 Series GPUs.

The lineup supports NVIDIA Advanced Optimus for optimal gaming performance.

First 50 purchasers of selected models through ASUS e-shop or stores can get a complimentary gaming headset.

Products are available online and in-store, with prices starting at INR 189,990.

ASUS India’s Republic of Gamers (ROG) unveiled three new additions to its gaming portfolio in India on February 14th, 2024. Leading the launch is the ASUS ROG Zephyrus G16, notable for being the first ROG laptop in the Indian market with an OLED panel. The brand also refreshed the Strix Scar 16/ Scar 18 and introduced the ROG G22 gaming desktop, all of which are designed to provide gamers with enhanced technology for superior gaming and content creation experiences.

Arnold Su, Vice President, Consumer and Gaming PC, System Business Group, ASUS India, commented on the launch, emphasizing the company’s commitment to delivering excellent gaming performance, durability, and immersive visual experiences. The newly launched devices aim to provide both professional and casual gamers with a new level of gameplay experience.

ROG Zephyrus G16 The ROG Zephyrus G16 is equipped with an OLED panel offering a 0.2ms response time and a 240Hz refresh rate for smooth visuals. It features an Intel Core Ultra 9 Processor and an NVIDIA RTX 4090 Laptop GPU, highlighting ASUS ROG’s innovation in gaming technology. The laptop is designed to be thin and light, starting at just 1.85kg, and includes ROG’s cooling technologies for efficient performance. It also debuts the Slash Lighting array, adding a unique design element to the device.

ROG Strix Scar 16/ Scar 18 The Strix Scar 16/ Scar 18, known for its distinctive ROG style, comes equipped with up to a 14th Gen Intel Core i9 Processor 14900HX and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Laptop GPU. It supports up to 64GB of DDR5 RAM and 4TB of PCIe Gen4x4 storage, ensuring high performance for gaming, streaming, and content creation. The laptops feature a 16-inch Nebula HDR Display with a 240Hz refresh rate and HDR support, enhanced by ROG TriFan technology for cooling.

ROG Gaming G22 Desktop The ROG G22 gaming desktop features an Intel Core i7-14700F​ processor and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070​ graphics card, designed for high-performance gaming. It supports up to 32GB DDR5 RAM and features compact design, full Aura Sync RGB compatibility, and has been awarded for its design with the 2023 Red Dot Product Design and the 2023 Good Design Award.

The newly launched products are now available in India through online and offline channels, with the Zephyrus G16 starting at INR 189,990 and the Strix Scar 16 at INR 289,990. ASUS offers a promotional offer for early buyers, providing a complimentary TUF Gaming H3 Gaming Headset for the first 50 customers of the Strix Scar 16/ Scar 18 and Zephyrus G16.