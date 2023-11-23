ASUS ROG Phone 6 Offered at Special Price During Vijay Sales’ Black Friday Sale

As the Black Friday Sale 2023 approaches, Vijay Sales is offering a special deal on the ASUS ROG Phone 6, a high-performance gaming smartphone. The sale, commencing on 24th November at 12 midnight, lists the phone at a price of INR 47,999. This offer includes no-cost EMI options and bank offers, making the device more accessible to gaming enthusiasts.

Key Highlights:

The ASUS ROG Phone 6 is available at a special price of INR 47,999 during Vijay Sales’ Black Friday Sale.

Sale starts on 24th November at 12 midnight.

The phone features Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Mobile Platform, a 165 Hz AMOLED HDR10+ display, and a 6000mAh battery.

Additional features include 12GB LPDDR5 RAM, 256GB UFS 3.1 Storage, and advanced AirTrigger button controls.

The ASUS ROG Phone 6 boasts several high-end features, such as the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Mobile Platform, which powers its performance. It is also equipped with the ROG GameCool 6 cooling system to ensure efficient heat management during intense gaming sessions. The phone’s display is a 6.78″ AMOLED HDR10+ screen with a refresh rate of 165 Hz, protected by Corning’s Gorilla Glass Victus. For gaming controls, it offers an advanced AirTrigger button control system and Motion Control input.

In terms of audio, the ASUS ROG Phone 6 features front-firing speakers. Storage and memory are impressive, with 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1 Storage. The device is powered by a robust 6000mAh split battery, which supports Dual USB charging ports, enhancing its usability and endurance.

Vijay Sales, a company known for prioritizing quality and customer satisfaction, brings this opportunity to gamers. This special Black Friday discount makes the ASUS ROG Phone 6, a device well-regarded for its gaming capabilities, more attainable for a wider audience. Customers are encouraged to take advantage of this deal, keeping in mind the limited availability of stocks.