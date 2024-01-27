ASUS ROG Phone 8 Pro Series Now Available at Vijay Sales: A Gamer’s Delight

The ASUS ROG Phone 8 Pro series has officially hit the shelves at Vijay Sales in India, bringing cutting-edge technology and top-tier gaming performance to enthusiasts. Here’s everything you need to know about this latest gaming marvel.

Key Highlights:

ASUS ROG Phone 8 Pro series available at Vijay Sales, priced at Rs. 94,999 for the ROG Phone 8 and Rs. 1,19,999 for the ROG Phone 8 Pro.

Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, ensuring a high-performance gaming experience.

Features a 6.78-inch full HD+ LTPO AMOLED display with a 165Hz refresh rate.

Equipped with a triple camera setup including a 50MP primary sensor, 13MP ultra-wide, and 32MP telephoto lens.

Boasts a 5500 mAh battery with 65W HyperCharge and 15W Qi wireless charging capabilities.

Specifications and Features: The ASUS ROG Phone 8 Pro series is a powerhouse designed for the ultimate gaming experience. It is powered by the advanced Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC and features a stunning 6.78-inch wide full HD+ LTPO AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 165Hz, making it perfect for high-speed gaming and smooth visuals.

Photography enthusiasts will appreciate the triple camera setup, which includes a 50 MP Sony IMX890 primary sensor, a 13 MP ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 32MP telephoto lens. The series also comes with a 32 MP front-facing camera for high-quality selfies.

The devices are backed by a robust 5500 mAh battery that supports 65W HyperCharge fast charging and 15W Qi wireless charging, ensuring minimal downtime for gamers.

Design and Build: The phones boast an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance, ensuring durability in various environmental conditions. They are designed with dimensions of 163.8×76.8×8.9mm and a weight of 225g, striking a balance between portability and a substantial build.

Additional Features: The series supports the AeroActive Cooler X snap-on cooling fan, enhancing the gaming experience. Additionally, they feature in-display fingerprint sensors for secure and convenient biometric authentication.

Availability and Offers: The ASUS ROG Phone 8 series, including the ROG Phone 8 and the ROG Phone 8 Pro, is now available for purchase at Vijay Sales. Customers can also avail exciting bank offers, including up to a 10% instant discount on Federal Bank Credit Card non-EMI transactions.

Enhanced Cooling System

The ASUS ROG Phone 8 Pro series introduces a new AeroActive cooler, which is 29% smaller than its predecessor yet significantly enhances the phone’s cooling efficiency. This advanced cooling system can reduce the phone’s temperature by up to 26 degrees Celsius, ensuring sustained performance during intense gaming sessions​​.

Superior Display Quality

In addition to the already mentioned 165Hz refresh rate and 2,500 nits of peak brightness, the 6.78-inch AMOLED screen of the ROG Phone 8 Pro models also boasts a touch-sampling rate of 720Hz. Protected with Gorilla Glass Victus 2, the display ensures not only superior visual fidelity but also durability against scratches and cracks​

Conclusion: The ASUS ROG Phone 8 Series, with its high-end specifications, sleek design, and gaming-focused enhancements, caters to the needs of mobile gamers seeking a premium and immersive gaming experience. Now available at Vijay Sales, these devices are set to make a mark in the gaming community.