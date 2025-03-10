ASUS Unveils Snapdragon-Powered AI PCs, Redefining Portability and AI Accessibility

ASUS has introduced two new AI-powered laptops, the Zenbook A14 and Vivobook 16, both designed to enhance efficiency and user experience. Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon processors, these laptops cater to a wide range of users, from professionals seeking high-end performance to budget-conscious consumers wanting access to advanced AI capabilities. The Zenbook A14 stands out as the world’s lightest Copilot+ PC at just 980g, boasting a revolutionary Ceraluminum™ chassis and up to 32 hours of battery life. Meanwhile, the Vivobook 16 democratizes AI computing with an impressive 45 TOPS NPU performance at an affordable price.

Zenbook A14: Ultra-Light with Cutting-Edge Design

The ASUS Zenbook A14 is designed for users who prioritize portability and style. It features a futuristic Ceraluminum™ chassis, making it 30% lighter than traditional aluminum while offering three times the strength. Weighing only 980 grams, it ensures durability with a scratch-resistant, military-grade build. Available in Iceland Gray and Zabriskie Beige, this ultra-sleek laptop merges elegance with toughness.

Equipped with the Snapdragon X series processors, the Zenbook A14 comes in two configurations: Snapdragon X Elite (45W) for intensive tasks and Snapdragon X (28W) for energy-efficient performance. Both variants feature the Qualcomm Hexagon NPU, delivering up to 45 TOPS of AI power, enabling real-time language translation, adaptive multitasking, and intelligent power management.

The 14-inch ASUS Lumina OLED display offers a 16:10 aspect ratio, 1920 x 1200 resolution, and 600 nits peak brightness. With 100% DCI-P3 color gamut and VESA DisplayHDR 600 True Black certification, it ensures vibrant visuals. Additionally, the device supports USB4 and Wi-Fi 7 (for the Elite model), making it a powerhouse for professionals and creatives.

Vivobook 16: AI Features at an Accessible Price

The ASUS Vivobook 16 brings advanced AI features to a broader audience. Powered by the Snapdragon X processor, it delivers up to 45 TOPS of NPU performance, enabling tools like Live Captions for real-time translation, Cocreator for sketch-to-art transformations, and Generative Fill in Paint for effortless editing.

Weighing 1.88 kg and featuring a slim 17.9 mm profile, the laptop includes a 16-inch FHD+ IPS display with a 16:10 aspect ratio, ensuring an immersive visual experience. Security features include an AI-powered camera with adaptive dimming and Windows Hello facial recognition. Offering up to 27 hours of battery life, fast charging, and connectivity options such as USB4 and HDMI 2.1, the Vivobook 16 is designed for students, professionals, and daily users looking for an intelligent, budget-friendly computing experience.

Pricing and Availability

The ASUS Zenbook A14 (UX3407QA) is available online via ASUS e-shop, Flipkart, and Amazon, as well as at ASUS Exclusive Stores and other multi-brand retail outlets, starting at ₹99,990. The Zenbook A14 (UX3407RA) variant is available through the same channels at ₹1,29,990. Meanwhile, the ASUS Vivobook 16 (X1607QA) is offered online through ASUS e-shop and Amazon, and at retail stores including Croma, Vijay Sales, and Reliance, with a starting price of ₹65,990. These new AI-powered laptops are accessible through both online and offline platforms, ensuring wide availability for consumers across India.

Official Statement

Arnold Su, Vice President, Consumer and Gaming PC, System Business Group, ASUS India, stated, “Our commitment to innovation and customer-first approach is evident in the Zenbook A14 and Vivobook 16. These Snapdragon-powered laptops redefine efficiency, battery life, and AI capabilities, bringing AI accessibility to everyone. By optimizing the NPU, we ensure seamless performance and unlock the full potential of on-device AI.”

Conclusion

With the launch of the Zenbook A14 and Vivobook 16, ASUS continues to lead the AI PC revolution, offering exceptional performance and intelligent features across different price segments. Whether for professionals, students, or everyday users, these laptops set new benchmarks in portability, performance, and AI integration.