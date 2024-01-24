ASUS Zenbook 14 OLED: A New Player in India’s Ultrabook Market

ASUS India introduces the Zenbook 14 OLED (UX3405), a new addition to the Zenbook Classic series. The laptop, an Intel Evo Edition, is designed to offer a blend of performance and sustainability, featuring AI-powered Intel Core Ultra processors and Intel Arc graphics.

Key Highlights:

AI-powered Intel Core Ultra processors and Intel Arc graphics for high performance and energy efficiency.

Lightweight (1.2 kg) and thin (14.9 mm) ultraportable design.

Features Intel Evo Edition’s Intel Core Ultra 7 CPU and a 14” 3K 120Hz OLED touch display.

Advanced user interface with features like Windows Hello and ASUS ErgoSense keyboard.

Incorporates recycled materials and meets US military-grade durability standards for sustainability.

Arnold Su, Vice President, Consumer and Gaming PC, System Business Group, ASUS India, commented on the launch: “The Zenbook 14 OLED is a significant step in the evolution of ultraportable laptops, offering a balance of power, design, and environmental responsibility. Our goal is a 20% global recycling rate for ASUS products by 2025.”

AI Enhancements

The Zenbook 14 OLED includes the latest AI-powered Intel Core Ultra 7 processor, integrated with Intel Arc graphics. These components offer an immersive graphics experience, high performance, and extended battery life, suitable for various applications including work and gaming.

Design and Durability

The Zenbook 14 OLED features an all-metal design, weighing 1.2 kg and measuring 14.9 mm in thickness. It includes a 75 Wh battery supporting extended charging cycles and up to 15 hours of operation. The USB-C Easy Charge allows for versatile recharging options.

User Experience and Connectivity

Equipped with the Intel Evo Edition’s Core Ultra 7 processor and Intel Arc graphics, the laptop offers seamless connectivity through multiple ports. It boasts a 14” OLED touchscreen with 3K resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, and up to 600 nits of brightness. The audio experience is enhanced with super-linear speakers, and user-friendly features include a face login system, FHD IR camera, and a quiet ASUS ErgoSense keyboard.

Commitment to Sustainability

The Zenbook 14 OLED incorporates up to 50% post-consumer-recycled materials and eco-conscious packaging. It exceeds the ENERGY STAR power-efficiency standard by 50% and has passed rigorous US military-grade testing for durability.

Specifications

CPU: Intel Core Ultra 7 155-H processor / Intel Core Ultra 5 125-H processor

Display: 14” 16:10 3K (2880 x 1800) OLED, up to 600 nits brightness, 100% DCI-P3

Operating System: Windows 11 Home

Graphics: Intel Arc Graphics

Memory: Up to 32GB 7467 MHz LPDDR5x

Storage: Up to 1 TB PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 SSD

Connectivity: Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3

Camera: ASUS AiSense Camera

Audio: Harman Kardon-certified Dolby Atmos sound system

Battery: 75 Wh lithium-polymer

Price & Availability

The Zenbook 14 OLED will be available on ASUS e-shop, Amazon, Flipkart, and other retailers starting from ₹ 96,990. The launch is scheduled for 31st January 2024.