Bajaj Pulsar NS160 Unleashes Stunning Digital Display and Game-Changing New Feature

For years, the Bajaj Pulsar NS160 has been a strong contender in the competitive 160cc motorcycle segment, known for its sporty design and punchy performance. But Bajaj just upped the ante. In a move that has enthusiasts buzzing across India, the company has launched the latest iteration of the NS160 with a brand-new digital display and a fantastic new feature that promises to elevate the riding experience. Could this be the upgrade that finally makes the Pulsar NS160 the undisputed king of its class? Let’s dive into the details that have everyone talking.

A Visual Treat: Say Hello to the Modern Digital Display

One of the most significant updates to the 2025 Bajaj Pulsar NS160 is the inclusion of a fully digital instrument cluster. Gone are the days of the part-analog, part-digital setup. The new NS160 now boasts a sleek, modern digital display that provides riders with a wealth of information at a glance. This isn’t just about aesthetics; it’s about functionality and enhancing the overall riding experience.

According to sources, the new digital console displays crucial information such as speed, RPM, fuel level, gear position indicator, and trip meter with clarity and style. The screen is expected to be easily readable even under direct sunlight, a crucial factor for riders in India’s diverse climate. This upgrade brings the NS160 in line with some of its key rivals that already feature fully digital displays, making it a more compelling option for tech-savvy riders.

Beyond the Looks: The Fantastic New Feature That Changes Everything

While the digital display is a welcome addition, the real showstopper is the fantastic new feature that Bajaj has incorporated into the Pulsar NS160: riding modes. Yes, you read that right. This popular feature, often found in higher-segment motorcycles, has now made its way to the affordable NS160.

Reports suggest that the new Pulsar NS160 comes equipped with multiple riding modes, likely including Rain, Road, and Sport. These modes will allow riders to tailor the bike’s performance and safety features to different riding conditions. For instance, the Rain mode could offer a softer throttle response and increased ABS intervention for better grip and control on wet surfaces. The Sport mode, on the other hand, might unleash the full power of the engine for a more engaging and spirited ride.

The inclusion of riding modes is a significant step forward for the Pulsar NS160. It not only adds a layer of sophistication but also enhances rider safety and confidence in various situations. This feature directly addresses the needs of riders who encounter diverse road conditions on their daily commutes or weekend adventures. Imagine the peace of mind during an unexpected downpour, knowing your bike is optimized for the conditions.

What Else is New? Delving Deeper into the Upgrades

Beyond the digital display and riding modes, the updated Bajaj Pulsar NS160 also receives other notable tweaks. Reports indicate that the bike now features an all-LED headlight with a distinct reverse-triangle design, along with LED turn indicators. This not only gives the bike a more premium and modern look but also improves visibility during nighttime riding, a critical safety aspect.

Furthermore, the new instrument cluster also brings smartphone pairing via Bluetooth for the first time. This allows riders to connect their smartphones to the bike and access features like call and SMS alerts, turn-by-turn navigation, distance-to-empty readout, and average fuel economy directly on the digital display. This integration enhances convenience and reduces the need for riders to constantly check their phones while on the go, promoting safer riding practices. A USB charging port has also been added, a thoughtful touch for keeping your devices powered up on longer rides.

The 2025 Pulsar NS160 continues to be powered by the same reliable 160.3cc oil-cooled, twin-spark, 4-valve FI DTS-i engine, which produces a healthy 17.2 PS of power and 14.6 Nm of torque. This engine is known for its smooth performance and good fuel efficiency, making it a practical choice for daily commuting and occasional spirited rides. The bike retains its comfortable suspension setup with telescopic forks at the front and a Nitrox monoshock at the rear, ensuring a balanced ride quality. The braking system comprises disc brakes on both ends, now with dual-channel ABS as standard, further enhancing rider safety.

Humanising the Ride: What These Features Mean for You

Think about your daily commute. Navigating through traffic, dealing with unpredictable weather, and wanting to stay connected – the new Pulsar NS160 seems to have considered it all. The digital display offers a clear and modern interface, providing all the essential information without clutter. The riding modes empower you to adapt the bike’s behavior to the specific conditions, whether you’re cautiously navigating slippery roads in the rain or enjoying a spirited ride on a clear highway.

The Bluetooth connectivity ensures you don’t miss important calls or messages, while the turn-by-turn navigation guides you effortlessly through unfamiliar routes. The LED lighting not only makes you more visible to others but also enhances your own visibility at night, contributing to a safer ride home. These aren’t just features on a spec sheet; they are practical additions that directly impact your riding experience, making it more convenient, safer, and enjoyable.

The Price Point: How Does It Stack Up?

The Bajaj Pulsar NS160 has always been positioned as a value-for-money motorcycle. While the official pricing for the updated model has been announced, reports suggest a slight increase compared to the previous version, which is expected given the significant upgrades. The ex-showroom price is reported to be around ₹1.47 lakh. Even with this slight price revision, the NS160 continues to be a competitive offering in its segment, especially considering the addition of features like riding modes and Bluetooth connectivity, which are not commonly found in this price range.

The Competition Heats Up: How Does the NS160 Fare?

The 160cc segment is a fiercely contested space in the Indian motorcycle market, with strong contenders like the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V and the Hero Xtreme 160R 4V. These bikes also offer a blend of performance, features, and affordability. However, the inclusion of riding modes gives the new Pulsar NS160 a distinct edge over some of its rivals. While some competitors offer features like Bluetooth connectivity and digital displays, the addition of terrain-specific riding modes is a relatively unique offering in this segment and could be a major draw for potential buyers.

The updates to the Bajaj Pulsar NS160 are more than just cosmetic. The inclusion of a full digital display, all-LED lighting, Bluetooth connectivity, and especially the riding modes represents a significant step forward for this popular motorcycle. These features not only enhance the riding experience but also add a layer of practicality and safety that was previously missing.

For riders looking for a stylish, performance-oriented, and now feature-rich 160cc motorcycle without breaking the bank, the new Bajaj Pulsar NS160 appears to be an even more compelling option than before. It seems Bajaj has listened to its customers and delivered an upgrade that addresses key needs and desires. Whether this will redefine the affordable performance segment remains to be seen, but one thing is certain: the competition just got a whole lot more interesting. The buzz around the new NS160 is real, and for good reason. It looks like Bajaj might have just hit the sweet spot with this impressive upgrade.