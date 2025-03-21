Barbie Flip Phone Makes a Stylish Debut in India

Human Mobile Devices (HMD) has launched the HMD Barbie Phone in India, a retro-inspired flip phone designed for individuals seeking a digital detox. The device, a collaboration with Mattel, is available exclusively on HMD.com at a special price of ₹7999.

The bright pink phone features a nostalgic flip design and aims to offer a break from constant smartphone usage. It includes a front mirror, two interchangeable back covers showcasing the 1992 Totally Hair Barbie™ and a vintage ‘shooting heart’ pattern. Customization options include crystal stickers and Barbie-themed charms on a beaded phone strap.

Ravi Kunwar, VP and CEO of HMD India and APAC, stated that the phone provides a refreshing alternative in today’s hyper-connected world. He emphasized the partnership with Barbie, a cultural icon, to help people disconnect from digital noise without compromising style.

Ruth Henriquez, Head of Licensing at Mattel EMEA, highlighted the collaboration’s focus on mindful technology use while delivering the playful Barbie experience. She expressed confidence that the unique device would appeal to Barbie enthusiasts in India.

The HMD Barbie Phone combines retro aesthetics with practical features. It sports a 0.3MP camera reminiscent of the Y2K era, offers nine hours of talk time, and supports dual SIM cards. Storage can be expanded up to 32GB via microSD. The phone operates on the S30+ system and features a dual-screen design with a 2.8″ internal display and a 1.77″ external display.

The phone includes several Barbie-themed elements. Upon powering on, it greets users with a “Hi Barbie” tone. Typing *#227243# reveals Barbie wallpapers, while *#ken# or *#536# brings greetings from Ken, and *#malibu# unlocks Malibu sounds. The interface features Barbie wallpapers and app icons, along with “Digital Balance tips,” a “Barbie Meditation” mode, and self-care reminders. Custom Barbie-themed ringtones like “Floating,” “Coastal,” “DreamHouse,” “Azure Barbie,” and “Surf Chimes” are also included. The keypad has hidden glow-in-the-dark motifs of palm trees, hearts, and flamingos. A beach-themed Malibu Snake game is pre-installed.

The device comes in a pink jewelry box-style case containing a pink USB Type-C cable, two extra back covers, gem stickers, beaded lanyards, and charms. It packs a 1,450mAh removable pink battery and supports 4G, Bluetooth 5.0, a 3.5mm audio jack, and USB Type-C connectivity.