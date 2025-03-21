Beat the Heat: Gadgets Designed to Keep You Cool This Summer

As summer temperatures rise, staying comfortable at home becomes a priority. Several new gadgets offer solutions for cooling and improving indoor air quality.

Dyson has introduced its Purifier Cool™ Gen1, priced at ₹33,900. This device focuses on air purification, capturing 99.95% of pollutants as small as 0.1 microns. It aims to improve the indoor Air Quality Index (AQI) while maintaining a sleek design. The purifier is available in white on Dyson’s website and in Dyson stores.

The Dyson Purifier Cool Formaldehyde, priced at ₹49,900, offers similar purification capabilities with added features. It utilizes Dyson’s Air Multiplier™ technology to project up to 290 liters of air per second and oscillates 350 degrees to circulate air. This model has been redesigned to operate 20% quieter. It includes HEPA filtration and air quality sensors for comprehensive air quality management. This purifier is also available at Dyson stores and online.

Whirlpool has launched its 2025 3D Cool Air Conditioner range, featuring 6th Sense Technology. This technology senses and adapts to temperature, humidity, and airflow. The ACs also incorporate 3D Cool Technology for rapid cooling, even in temperatures as high as 55°C. Xpand Technology allows users to adjust cooling capacity in five steps for energy savings. The range includes Focused, Diffused, and Sweep Air modes for personalized cooling. These air conditioners are available on Whirlpool India’s website in 1-ton to 2-ton capacities, with 3-star and 5-star energy ratings.

To keep food fresh during the summer, Whirlpool offers its Frost Free Refrigerator. This refrigerator features fast conversion, adapting to increased storage needs in 22 minutes. It offers multiple modes like Fast Ice, Vacation, and Party Mode. The refrigerator’s 15-day freshness technology extends to the freezer, and Vitamin Preservation aims to retain nutrients in fruits and vegetables for longer. The Whirlpool Frost Free Refrigerator 2025 is available on Whirlpool India’s website.

These gadgets offer various approaches to maintaining a comfortable home environment during the summer months, focusing on cooling, air purification, and food preservation.