BenQ GV31 Portable Projector with inbuilt Android TV Review – A wonderful Experience!

In the ever-evolving landscape of technology, it’s rare to come across a product that not only meets the expectations set by its predecessors but also surpasses them in meaningful ways. The BenQ GV31 portable projector is one such device, building upon the solid foundation laid by the GV30 to deliver an enhanced viewing experience that’s both versatile and user-friendly.

Having spent considerable time with the GV31, I’m here to share my comprehensive review, diving into its design, functionality, visual performance, sound and connectivity, Android TV integration, portability, and overall value.

Key Specifications

Design : Circular, with a magnetic base that allows for rotation and tilting.

: Circular, with a magnetic base that allows for rotation and tilting. Resolution : Full HD (1080p), offering clearer and more detailed images.

: Full HD (1080p), offering clearer and more detailed images. Brightness : 300 ANSI Lumens, best suited for darker environments.

: 300 ANSI Lumens, best suited for darker environments. Sound : Built-in sound system with passive radiators for improved audio quality.

: Built-in sound system with passive radiators for improved audio quality. Connectivity : Includes a 3.5mm audio jack and is equipped with a Google-certified Android TV dongle for easy access to streaming services like Netflix, YouTube, Disney+, and HBO Max.

: Includes a 3.5mm audio jack and is equipped with a Google-certified Android TV dongle for easy access to streaming services like Netflix, YouTube, Disney+, and HBO Max. Portability: Features an integrated battery supporting up to three hours of viewing, enhancing its portability.

Unboxing and First Impressions

Upon unboxing the BenQ GV31, the first thing that strikes you is its distinctive circular design. This design choice is not just aesthetically pleasing but also functional, allowing the projector to rotate within its magnetic base or tilt upwards, which opens up a plethora of projection possibilities. Whether it’s setting up an impromptu movie night in the backyard or projecting onto the ceiling for a unique viewing experience, the GV31’s design caters to creativity.

Design & Functionality: A Harmony of Form and Function

The GV31 retains BenQ’s signature approach to projector design, prioritizing both form and function. The circular design, coupled with the ability to rotate and tilt, makes it incredibly versatile for various setups. Adding to its functionality is the standard tripod mount, allowing for even more positioning options.

Setting up the projector is remarkably intuitive. Automatic focus and vertical keystone correction features work seamlessly to ensure the image is crisp and correctly aligned, regardless of the projection surface. The internal compartment houses a Google-certified Android TV dongle, effectively eliminating the hassle of connecting external streaming devices. This integration means access to streaming giants like Netflix, YouTube, Disney+, and HBO Max is just a few clicks away, all through a reliable Wi-Fi connection.

Visual Performance: A Leap Towards Lifelike Clarity

The upgrade to full HD (1080p) resolution is where the GV31 truly shines. The increased pixel density is immediately noticeable, bringing a level of clarity and detail that is a significant step up from the 720p resolution of the GV30. This improvement is especially apparent when making keystone adjustments; the image integrity remains remarkably intact, a feat that not all portable projectors can claim.

Color reproduction is another area where the GV31 excels. The colors are vibrant and true to life, making it suitable for a wide array of content, from blockbuster movies to the latest TV shows, and even casual gaming sessions. However, it’s worth noting that the projector’s 300 ANSI Lumens brightness means that a darker environment is needed to fully appreciate the visual quality.

Sound and Connectivity: Surprisingly Comprehensive

The built-in sound system of the BenQ GV31, enhanced with additional passive radiators, delivers audio quality that surpasses expectations for a projector of its size. While it may not rival the output of dedicated external speakers, but they’re loud and offers a balanced and rich sound profile that’s more than adequate for casual viewing. For those who prefer a more personalized audio experience, the inclusion of a 3.5mm jack allows for easy connection to headphones or an external sound system.

Android TV Integration: A Seamless Streaming Experience

The Android TV dongle included with the GV31 is a game-changer, making it one of the few portable projectors to offer a hassle-free Netflix streaming experience. The access to the Google Play store and the ability to cast from compatible devices further enhance its appeal, offering a level of convenience and flexibility that is highly valued in today’s streaming-centric world.

Portability: Freedom to View Anywhere

One of the GV31’s most compelling features is its portability. The integrated battery supports up to three hours of viewing time, allowing for the freedom to enjoy your favorite content without being tethered to a power outlet. Whether it’s for an outdoor movie night, a camping trip, or simply moving the projector around the house, the GV31’s portability is a testament to its design and engineering excellence.

Pros

Innovative Design: The circular design allows for flexibility in projection angles, making it suitable for a variety of settings, from home theaters to outdoor movie nights. Enhanced Visual Quality: The upgrade to full HD (1080p) resolution offers a significant improvement in image clarity and detail, providing a more immersive viewing experience. Automatic Setup Features: Features like automatic focus and vertical keystone correction simplify the setup process, making it user-friendly for all levels of technical expertise. Android TV Integration: The inclusion of a Google-certified Android TV dongle provides direct access to streaming services like Netflix, YouTube, Disney+, and HBO Max without the need for external devices.

Cons

Brightness Limitations: With 300 ANSI Lumens, the projector requires a darkened environment for optimal viewing, which could limit its use in well-lit rooms or outdoor settings during the day. Price Point: The advanced features and improvements come with a premium, potentially making it less accessible for budget-conscious consumers.

Final Thoughts: A Premium Portable Projector Worth Considering

Price of RS 59,990, the BenQ GV31’s features and performance justify its cost. After extensive testing and use, it’s evident that the BenQ GV31 stands out in the portable projector market. Its unique design, superior visual and audio capabilities, smooth Android TV integration, and unparalleled portability position it as an attractive choice for those seeking a versatile and top-notch projector. Despite its premium price point, the value delivered by the BenQ GV31 makes it a worthwhile investment for enthusiasts and professionals alike, offering an exceptional viewing experience wherever you go.