BenQ Introduces W2720i Projector with AI Cinema Mode

BenQ, a DLP projector company, has announced the launch of its W2720i home cinema projector, featuring an AI Cinema Mode. The projector aims to provide an enhanced viewing experience through automated picture optimization.

The W2720i incorporates built-in camera sensors to facilitate setup and adjust picture quality. Its AI Cinema Mode analyzes ambient brightness in real-time and applies scene-specific adjustments to the displayed image.

This projector offers a 4LED light source (RGBB) with a lifespan of up to 30,000 hours. It supports True 4K UHD resolution (8.3 million pixels) and can project images up to 200 inches diagonally. The W2720i features BenQ’s CinematicColor™ technology, covering 90% of the DCI-P3 color space and 98% of Rec. 709, ensuring color accuracy. HDR-PRO™ technology enhances contrast, revealing details in both bright and dark scenes. The projector also includes a Local Contrast Enhancer for improved dynamic contrast in HDR10+ and HLG modes. Customizable picture modes like Filmmaker Mode and Cinema Mode are also available.

For flexible installation, the W2720i can project a 120-inch screen from a distance of 2.7 meters. It offers a 1.3x zoom, Auto Screen Fit, 8-point Corner Fit, and Vertical Lens Shift. The projector comes with built-in Android TV, providing access to streaming services like Netflix and Disney+ in 4K. Connectivity options include one HDMI 2.1 (4K 120 Hz), two HDMI 2.0b ports, SPDIF, and eARC for 7.1 channel sound with Dolby Atmos pass-through.

Mr. Rajeev Singh, Managing Director, BenQ India & South Asia, stated that the W2720i intends to make premium AI-powered home cinema experiences more accessible to Indian consumers. He emphasized the projector’s AI Cinema Mode and color performance as demonstrations of the company’s commitment to bringing advanced technology to homes.

Key Features:

Automatic picture optimization via AI Cinema Mode

2500 ANSI-lumen high brightness

4LED light source with up to 30,000 hours of life

True 4K UHD resolution (8.3M pixels)

90% DCI-P3 CinematicColor™ / 98% Rec. 709 color accuracy (factory calibrated)

HDR10, HLG, and HDR10+ support

Google-certified Android TV with Netflix

Price and Availability:

The BenQ W2720i has an MRP of ₹3,50,000 and will be available through leading retail home AVSI partners starting in April.