BenQ Launches High-End Home Cinema Projectors in India

Taiwan-based BenQ, a renowned name in the world of digital display and projection technology, has recently unveiled its latest range of high-end home cinema projectors in India, promising to revolutionize the home entertainment experience with cutting-edge features and unparalleled picture quality.

Key Highlights:

The launch includes models like the TK860i and the V5000i, each boasting features tailored for different viewing environments and preferences.

TK860i is celebrated for its true 4K HDR projection, providing a brightness of 3300 lumens suitable for bright rooms, and comes with HDR-PRO technology for enhanced viewing in various light conditions.

is celebrated for its true 4K HDR projection, providing a brightness of 3300 lumens suitable for bright rooms, and comes with HDR-PRO technology for enhanced viewing in various light conditions. V5000i steps into the realm of RGB laser TV technology, offering an impressive coverage of 95% of the BT 2020 color spectrum and 98% of DCI-P3, making it a pioneer in delivering vibrant and authentic colors.

steps into the realm of RGB laser TV technology, offering an impressive coverage of 95% of the BT 2020 color spectrum and 98% of DCI-P3, making it a pioneer in delivering vibrant and authentic colors. Both models are designed with the modern home in mind, supporting 4K streaming entertainment and equipped with features like Google Voice search & Google Assistant, and Hotkey access to popular streaming services.

The projectors are easy to use and aim to provide a seamless and immersive home cinema experience with additional support for gaming, sporting, and streaming content in high definition.

Experience Innovative Cinematic Visuals

BenQ‘s new projector lineup aims to bring the cinema experience into the living room with features that promise to dazzle. The TK860i model, with its True 4K HDR-PRO technology, offers viewers the chance to enjoy movies and games with clarity, brightness, and detail that rivals that of a commercial cinema. The projector’s ability to enhance both dark and bright details ensures that viewers can enjoy a lifelike picture quality, even in well-lit rooms.

On the other hand, the V5000i projector is BenQ’s first foray into RGB laser TV technology. It’s designed to provide an ultra-high-definition viewing experience with its extensive color range coverage. This model is particularly noted for its ability to deliver vibrant colors and deep contrasts, making every viewing a spectacular display of cinematic excellence.

Enhanced Viewing Experience for Every Room

Both the TK860i and V5000i projectors come with a suite of features designed to offer flexibility and convenience for various home entertainment needs. They support a range of HDR formats, including HDR10 and HLG, and boast features like motion enhancers and immersive sound technology, ensuring that every scene is as smooth and immersive as intended.

Moreover, the V5000i offers an optimal cinema and gaming experience with low input lag and high responsiveness, making it an ideal choice for gamers seeking a large-screen display that doesn’t compromise on performance.

Bringing Smart Technology Home

BenQ has integrated smart technology into their projectors, allowing users to access a wide range of streaming services and apps directly from the device. With built-in Google Assistant and voice search capabilities, finding and playing content has never been easier or more convenient. This smart functionality is complemented by a user-friendly design, ensuring that setting up and navigating the projectors is a hassle-free process.

BenQ’s latest home cinema projectors represent a significant leap forward in home entertainment technology. With their advanced features, superior image quality, and smart technology integration, these projectors are set to offer Indian consumers a new level of immersive entertainment experience right in their living rooms.