BenQ Launches New LH600ST Projector for Golf Simulators

BenQ has introduced its latest innovation in golf simulation technology, the LH600ST projector. This new model is engineered with a 4LED light engine, allowing placement around 10 feet from the screen. The projector is designed to fit a range of golf simulator setups, producing images without distortion using the Screen Fill feature. To aid customers in setting up their golf simulation spaces, BenQ has also released a 3D Golf Simulation Room Planner tool.
Key Highlights:
- The BenQ LH600ST projector offers a native resolution with a feature to adapt to various aspect ratios without distorting the image.
- Priced at $1,099 MSRP, it is designed to create a realistic golf simulation experience, suitable for small spaces like garages or basements.
- The 4LED light source provides a lifespan of 20,000 hours and 95% Rec. 709 color space coverage for color accuracy.
- Short-throw ratios of 0.69-0.83 enable the projection of a 164″ image suitable for setups in limited spaces.
- The projector comes with 2D keystone correction and Corner Fit control for precise installation and image alignment.
- BenQ’s free 3D Golf Simulation Room Planner helps users design their golf simulation setup with ease.
- In collaboration with GSPro Golf Designer Tekbud, BenQ is offering an exclusive golf-sim course game, “Course Of The Dead”.
BenQ has announced the release of the LH600ST, a short-throw Full-HD 4LED projector tailored for golf simulation studios, which aims to deliver a realistic experience for users. With an emphasis on color accuracy and an image that fills the golf simulator screen completely, the new projector has an MSRP of $1,099.
Bob Wudeck, senior director of business development at BenQ, stated, “Realistic golf-sim setups require two things: color accuracy and an aspect ratio that fills the screen without distortion. We’ve built the LH600ST to provide golf enthusiasts with a projector that will fit almost any golf-sim setup without sacrificing any of the image details.”
The projector offers long-lasting light technology and a resolution that provides sharp, detailed images. It also includes Golf Mode, developed with color experts, to optimize colors typical of a golf course setting.
In addition, BenQ’s projector features advanced installation features such as a 2D keystone correction and Corner Fit control for image alignment. The 3D Golf Simulation Room Planner provided by BenQ assists customers in visualizing and calculating the specifics of their golf-sim space setup.
BenQ has also collaborated with GSPro Golf Designer Tekbud to offer an exclusive and engaging golf simulation game, adding an entertainment factor to their offerings.
Add Comment