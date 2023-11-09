BenQ Launches New LH600ST Projector for Golf Simulators

BenQ has introduced its latest innovation in golf simulation technology, the LH600ST projector. This new model is engineered with a 4LED light engine, allowing placement around 10 feet from the screen. The projector is designed to fit a range of golf simulator setups, producing images without distortion using the Screen Fill feature. To aid customers in setting up their golf simulation spaces, BenQ has also released a 3D Golf Simulation Room Planner tool.

Key Highlights:

The BenQ LH600ST projector offers a native resolution with a feature to adapt to various aspect ratios without distorting the image.

Priced at $1,099 MSRP, it is designed to create a realistic golf simulation experience, suitable for small spaces like garages or basements.

The 4LED light source provides a lifespan of 20,000 hours and 95% Rec. 709 color space coverage for color accuracy.

Short-throw ratios of 0.69-0.83 enable the projection of a 164″ image suitable for setups in limited spaces.

The projector comes with 2D keystone correction and Corner Fit control for precise installation and image alignment.

BenQ’s free 3D Golf Simulation Room Planner helps users design their golf simulation setup with ease.

In collaboration with GSPro Golf Designer Tekbud, BenQ is offering an exclusive golf-sim course game, “Course Of The Dead”.

BenQ has announced the release of the LH600ST, a short-throw Full-HD 4LED projector tailored for golf simulation studios, which aims to deliver a realistic experience for users. With an emphasis on color accuracy and an image that fills the golf simulator screen completely, the new projector has an MSRP of $1,099.

Bob Wudeck, senior director of business development at BenQ, stated, “Realistic golf-sim setups require two things: color accuracy and an aspect ratio that fills the screen without distortion. We’ve built the LH600ST to provide golf enthusiasts with a projector that will fit almost any golf-sim setup without sacrificing any of the image details.”

The projector offers long-lasting light technology and a resolution that provides sharp, detailed images. It also includes Golf Mode, developed with color experts, to optimize colors typical of a golf course setting.

In addition, BenQ’s projector features advanced installation features such as a 2D keystone correction and Corner Fit control for image alignment. The 3D Golf Simulation Room Planner provided by BenQ assists customers in visualizing and calculating the specifics of their golf-sim space setup.

BenQ has also collaborated with GSPro Golf Designer Tekbud to offer an exclusive and engaging golf simulation game, adding an entertainment factor to their offerings.