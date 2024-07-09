BenQ Launches RD280U 4K Programming Monitor: A Developer’s Dream

BenQ has expanded its range of 4K monitors with the introduction of the RD280U, a cutting-edge display designed specifically for programmers and developers. This innovative monitor combines a unique 3:2 aspect ratio with a customizable MoonHalo backlight and advanced coding modes to optimize the coding experience.

Tailored for Programmers

The RD280U features a 28.2-inch 4K+ display with a 3:2 aspect ratio, allowing developers to view more lines of code vertically. The monitor’s Fine-Coated Panel with EyeCare technology provides exceptional clarity while minimizing glare and reflections, enhancing focus and reducing eye strain during long coding sessions.

MoonHalo Backlight: A Revolutionary Tool

One of the standout features of the RD280U is its MoonHalo Backlight. This innovative backlight system creates an immersive atmosphere that reduces eye fatigue during late-night coding. It also provides additional lighting in dimly lit environments and minimizes glare during the day, making it a valuable asset for developers.

Advanced Coding Modes and Productivity Enhancements

The RD280U comes equipped with advanced coding modes, including a proprietary mode that enhances text clarity for better code differentiation in various lighting conditions. The monitor also features a Coding HotKey for streamlined workflows, a KVM switch, multi-stream transport, and BenQ’s comprehensive software productivity suite.

Comfort and User Experience

BenQ has prioritized comfort and user experience with features like Night Hours Protection, which automatically adjusts brightness and color temperature to reduce eye strain in low-light conditions. The Display Pilot 2 software allows users to easily customize monitor settings without navigating through the on-screen display (OSD) menu.

Key Features

3:2 aspect ratio for increased productivity

4K+ (3840 x 2560) resolution with 95% P3 color gamut

Fine-coated panel with EyeCare technology

Advanced Dual Coding mode

Built-in MoonHalo backlight

Night Hours Protection

KVM switch, multi-stream transport, software suite

Ergonomic adjustability and recycled materials

Pricing and Availability

The BenQ RD280U Programming Monitor is available for purchase in India for ₹47,500 through the brand’s e-store, Amazon India, and leading electronics retailers.