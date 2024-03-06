BenQ Launches X300G Smart-LED Gaming Projector in India

BenQ has unveiled its latest addition to the projector market, the X300G Smart-LED Gaming Projector. This product is set to enhance the gaming experience with its array of features, including 4K HDR visuals, low input lag, and a portable design. Available on Amazon India, the X300G aims to cater to the growing gaming community in the country.

Key Highlights:

Features 4K HDR visuals for enhanced clarity and depth.

Offers low input lag of 4.1ms to ensure quick response times.

Utilizes a vibrant 3LED light source for true-to-life images.

Includes specialized game modes for RPG, FPS, and SPG genres.

Comes with Android TV and Netflix pre-installed for additional entertainment options.

Provides flexible connectivity with USB-A, USB-C, and HDMI 2.0 ports.

Available from 7th March, 2024, available on Amazon India.

BenQ’s X300G projector integrates 4K HDR visuals and a 3LED light source, boasting a 95% Rec709 color accuracy and 2000 ANSI Lumens brightness to produce vibrant and detailed images. With a low input lag of 4.1ms and specialized game modes, it promises an immersive gaming experience. The device also features 16W treVolo speakers and a Bongiovi DSP chip for superior audio quality.

This compact gaming projector offers hassle-free setup with its real-time auto focus and 3D keystone correction, making it suitable for impromptu gaming sessions. It is equipped with Android TV, offering users a wide range of entertainment options beyond gaming.

Mr. Rajeev Singh, Managing Director of BenQ India, highlighted the projector’s aim to surpass traditional gaming experiences, catering to the significant gamer population in India. The X300G reflects BenQ’s commitment to providing high-quality gaming experiences in a portable package.