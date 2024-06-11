BenQ Unveils TK710 4K UHD HDR Laser Projector for Immersive Home Entertainment

BenQ, a global leader in display technology, has announced the launch of its TK710 4K UHD HDR laser projector, engineered to provide extraordinary home entertainment experiences for movie enthusiasts and gamers.

The TK710 elevates home viewing with true 4K UHD resolution, HDR10 support, and an incredible 3,200 ANSI lumens of brightness for dazzlingly vivid visuals even in well-lit rooms. Incorporating BenQ’s laser light source technology, the projector achieves an astonishing 600,000:1 contrast ratio and 95% Rec.709 wide color gamut for unparalleled image depth, clarity and color accuracy.

TK710 comes with HDR10 support for enhanced contrast and color range making it a perfect choice for Cinema buffs. The 600,000:1 high contrast ratio combined with DLP technology delivers breathtaking image depth and clarity. Featuring a ±10% vertical lens shift, the projector can project impressive 150-inch image from just 3.18 meters away while enabling easy positioning.

Moreover, with its ultra-low input lag, high frame rate support, up to 4K@60Hz and 1080p@240Hz. Dedicated HDR game modes tailored for RPGs and FPS titles, the TK710 elevates gaming to a new level of immersion and responsiveness on a massive 4K HDR display. The projector is also compatible with all the latest gaming consoles.

“The TK710 projector represents the best of home theater technology from BenQ, in a beautiful compact package. The projector is designed to fully immerse viewers in their favorite movies and games with uncompromising image quality,” said Mr. Rajeev Singh, Managing Director, BenQ India and South Asia. “Building upon BenQ’s expertise in color performance and innovation, this projector is setting a new standard for lifelike entertainment.”

Key features at a glance:

4K UHD (3840 x 2160) resolution for incredible detail and clarity

HDR10 support for enhanced contrast and color range

3,200 lumens of high brightness for vibrant images in well-lit rooms

600,000:1 high contrast ratio for deep blacks and brilliant whites

95% Rec.709 wide color gamut for accurate color reproduction

Laser light source with upto 30,000-hour lifespan

Ultra-low input lag as low as 4.16ms at 1080p 240Hz for gaming

Dedicated HDR game modes for optimized RPG and FPS gaming visuals

Supports 4K 60Hz, 1440p 120Hz and other high framerates

15-1.5 throw ratio for 100″ image from just 2.5m away

± 10% vertical lens shift for flexible positioning

4 corner correction with 3D keystone for easy square alignment

Zoom ratio of 1.3x for adjustable image sizing

Pricing and Availability