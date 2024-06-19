BenQ Unveils ZOWIE XL2586X Gaming Monitor and U2 Wireless Mouse

BenQ has introduced the ZOWIE XL2586X gaming monitor and the ZOWIE U2 wireless mouse, aimed at enhancing the experience of professional esports gamers and enthusiasts.

ZOWIE XL2586X Gaming Monitor

The ZOWIE XL2586X gaming monitor features advanced DyAc2 technology and a 540Hz refresh rate, a first in the Indian market. The DyAc™2 technology, combined with the high refresh rate, improves motion clarity and reduces blur, making it easier for players to track fast-moving objects on the screen.

The XL2586X uses a newly developed Fast-TN panel, providing sharp and clear motion while reducing the wash-out effects seen in standard TN panels. This improvement ensures vivid and accurate colors, crucial for immersive gaming and precise visual feedback. The monitor also features an industrial-grade bearing mechanism for smooth and precise height adjustment, allowing gamers to maintain a comfortable posture during extended gaming sessions.

ZOWIE U2 Wireless Mouse

Accompanying the XL2586X is the ZOWIE U2 wireless mouse, designed for competitive esports gamers seeking agility and performance. The U2 mouse offers a comfortable grip and precise control during intense gaming sessions. Its new symmetrical shape allows for intensive multi-directional and fast movement control, with side buttons strategically positioned for easier thumb access. The mouse’s enhanced wireless receiver, which also serves as a charging dock, improves signal quality while reducing interference.

Key Features of the ZOWIE XL2586X Gaming Monitor

540Hz Refresh Rate : Offers ultra-smooth visuals for a competitive gaming experience.

: Offers ultra-smooth visuals for a competitive gaming experience. DyAc2 Technology : Enhances motion clarity and reduces blur.

: Enhances motion clarity and reduces blur. Vivid Color Film : Improves color saturation and precision.

: Improves color saturation and precision. Precise Height Adjustment: Allows easy monitor positioning for ergonomic comfort.

Key Features of the ZOWIE U2 Wireless Mouse

Wireless Design : Enhanced receiver for reliable connection.

: Enhanced receiver for reliable connection. Symmetrical Shape : Optimal for FPS gameplay.

: Optimal for FPS gameplay. Inward-Curved Sides : Enables precise multi-directional control.

: Enables precise multi-directional control. 3395 Sensor : Provides responsiveness.

: Provides responsiveness. Lightweight Design : Weighs 60 grams for effortless movement.

: Weighs 60 grams for effortless movement. New Mouse Skates : Ensures smooth gliding.

: Ensures smooth gliding. Included Rubber Cable: Stable wireless charging.

Availability and Pricing

The ZOWIE XL2586X gaming monitor and ZOWIE U2 wireless mouse will be available at leading gaming retailers and on Amazon. The XL2586X is priced at INR 94,990, and the U2 wireless mouse is priced at INR 14,990.