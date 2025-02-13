Best Budget Gaming Setup: CLAW Accessories You Need Under ₹5,000

Building a gaming setup on a tight budget can be a challenge, but with the right accessories, you can create an immersive experience without breaking the bank. I’ve personally tested a selection of affordable gaming products from CLAW, and I’m genuinely impressed with the value they deliver. Here’s a detailed review of each product, based on my personal experience.

CLAW Shoot Wired USB Gamepad Controller

Price: ₹1,490

The CLAW Shoot Wired USB Gamepad Controller is a must-have for anyone looking to enjoy console-style gaming on their PC. As someone who has spent hours gaming with this device, I can confidently say it is one of the best budget gamepads out there.

Plug-and-Play Simplicity: Setting it up was as simple as plugging it into my Windows 10 PC. Within seconds, I was ready to dive into games like FIFA and GTA without any driver installation.

Ergonomic Design: The rubberized textured grip felt comfortable during long gaming sessions. The well-placed buttons, including 2 analog sticks, an 8-way D-pad, and 4 action buttons, ensured smooth gameplay.

Dual Vibration Motors: The vibration feedback was phenomenal. It added a realistic touch to games, making every crash in NFS and explosion in COD feel more immersive.

Broad Game Support: Whether you're into sports games, action-adventures, or racing simulators, this gamepad supports it all, thanks to its dual-input modes (X-Input and D-Input).

Durability: After weeks of intense use, the buttons and triggers remain responsive, and the 1.8-meter cable ensures flexibility during gameplay.

If you’re searching for a reliable and budget-friendly gamepad, this one is a no-brainer.

CLAW Chuff Wired Gaming Mouse

Price: ₹599

The CLAW Chuff Wired Gaming Mouse is a fantastic companion for PC gamers. Having used it for FPS and RTS games, I was thoroughly impressed with its features at such an affordable price point.

Ergonomic Design: The mouse feels natural in hand, with a thumb rest that ensures comfort during extended gaming sessions.

Customizable DPI Levels: With six DPI settings (800 to 6400), I could easily switch between precise targeting in shooting games and quick movements for strategy games.

Programmable Buttons: The 7 customizable buttons were a lifesaver in games like DOTA 2, where macros can make a difference.

RGB Lighting: The RGB backlight with six modes added flair to my gaming setup. I could easily adjust it via the software.

Braided Cable: The 1.8-meter braided cable felt durable, and the gold-plated USB ensured a stable connection.

This gaming mouse exceeded my expectations. It’s versatile, sturdy, and packed with features that elevate the gaming experience.

CLAW Slide Large Waterproof Gaming Mouse Pad

Price: ₹799

A good mousepad is often overlooked, but the CLAW Slide Gaming Mouse Pad proved its worth as a crucial part of my setup.

Perfect Size: The 350x250x3mm surface was ideal for both gaming and work. It provided ample space for mouse movements without taking up too much desk space.

RGB Backlight: The 14 spectrum RGB lighting modes were easy to switch through, adding a visually stunning element to my desk.

Durability: The stitched edges and anti-slip rubber base ensured that the mousepad stayed in place, even during intense gaming sessions.

Waterproof: Spilled coffee? No problem. The waterproof material saved the day and made cleaning a breeze.

If you’re looking to enhance your gaming desk’s aesthetics and functionality, this RGB mousepad is a great addition.

CLAW Breeze C3 Laptop Cooling Pad

Price: ₹1,190 (Discounted from ₹1,690)

Heat management is critical for laptops, especially during gaming or heavy multitasking. The CLAW Breeze C3 Laptop Cooling Pad kept my laptop cool and performance steady.

Efficient Cooling: With three high-speed silent fans running at 1100 RPM, the cooling was effective and quiet. I noticed a significant drop in my laptop’s temperature during long gaming sessions.

Adjustable Angles: The two adjustable angles allowed me to game comfortably while maintaining good posture.

LED Lighting: The LED indicators added a cool touch and were a handy way to check if the fans were running.

Compatibility: Supporting laptops up to 17 inches, this cooling pad worked perfectly with my gaming laptop.

Dual USB Hub: The extra USB ports were convenient for connecting peripherals.

The Breeze C3 is an excellent solution for gamers and professionals who want to keep their laptops cool and performing optimally.

Why These Products Make a Perfect Low-Budget Gaming Setup

After using all these products together, I can confidently say they create an exceptional gaming setup for anyone on a tight budget. Here’s why:

Affordability: With all four products totaling around ₹4,078, this setup delivers premium features at a fraction of the cost of high-end gaming accessories. Ease of Use: All products are plug-and-play, requiring minimal setup time. Performance: From the gamepad’s precision and feedback to the mouse’s customizable DPI, these accessories enhance gameplay without compromise. Aesthetic Appeal: The RGB lighting in the mouse and mousepad adds a vibrant, professional gaming vibe to your setup. Durability: Each product is built to last, with high-quality materials and thoughtful design.

Final Verdict

If you’re a gamer on a budget looking to create a complete setup without skimping on quality, the CLAW lineup offers unbeatable value. Each product punches well above its price point, delivering features and performance you’d expect from more expensive brands.

Having used these products myself, I can attest to their quality and functionality. Whether you’re a casual gamer or just starting your gaming journey, this setup will serve you well without burning a hole in your pocket.