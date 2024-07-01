Best Camera Phones Under 20000 in India (July 2024): OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite, Realme Narzo 70 Pro, and More

Best Camera Phones Under 20000 in India: With the rise of smartphone photography, capturing high-quality photos no longer requires a hefty investment. Budget smartphones now offer impressive camera capabilities, allowing users to preserve memories without breaking the bank. In India, there are several excellent options available for under Rs 20,000, each with its unique strengths and weaknesses.

OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite: A Mixed Bag

The OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite sports a 50MP primary camera and a 16MP front-facing camera. Its photos tend to have a warm tone with high saturation, regardless of lighting conditions. While it handles dim light reasonably well, especially with night mode enabled, it struggles in poorly lit environments, producing soft and distorted images.

The front camera takes satisfactory selfies with accurate skin tones and good edge detection. Overall, the Nord CE 4 Lite offers average camera performance within its price range.

Buy Now!

Realme Narzo 70 Pro: Decent in Daylight

The Realme Narzo 70 Pro features a 50MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultrawide lens, and a 2MP macro shooter. In daylight, the camera captures decent photos with lively colors, although they can be slightly oversaturated. However, it struggles in low-light conditions, producing grainy images even with night mode.

The 16MP front camera captures accurate skin tones and facial details. Overall, the Realme Narzo 70 Pro is a decent option for daylight photography but falls short in low-light situations.

Buy Now!

Vivo T3 5G: A Balanced Performer

The Vivo T3 boasts a 50MP primary sensor with optical image stabilization (OIS) for sharper images and reduced blur. It excels in daylight conditions, producing vibrant and detailed photos. In low-light settings, the camera performs well as long as there is sufficient illumination.

The 16MP front-facing camera captures crisp selfies with accurate colors. Overall, the Vivo T3 delivers a well-rounded camera experience with good color accuracy and natural background blur.

Buy Now!

Redmi Note 13 5G: High-Resolution Shooter

The Redmi Note 13 5G stands out with its 108MP primary camera. In daylight, it produces balanced images with good contrast and saturation, although some details may be softened to reduce noise. The ultra-wide camera performs similarly but exhibits more grain, particularly in low light.

The 16MP front camera captures sharp selfies but tends to brighten skin tones. The phone supports full HD video recording at 30fps but lacks 60fps support. It relies on electronic image stabilization (EIS) for video stabilization.

Buy Now!

In the realm of budget smartphones, there are numerous options available for those seeking best camera phones under 20000 in India. Each phone comes with its own set of strengths and weaknesses, catering to different user preferences. Consider your priorities and choose the affordable camera phone that best suits your photography needs.