Best Memorial Day Laptop Sales: Save Hundreds at Best Buy, Walmart, Target and More

Save big on laptops this Memorial Day 2024 with top deals from Best Buy, Walmart, and Target, including discounts on MacBooks, gaming laptops, and more.

Memorial Day 2024 is right around the corner, bringing with it some of the year’s best laptop deals. Major retailers like Best Buy, Walmart, and Target are rolling out substantial discounts on a variety of laptops, making it an excellent time to upgrade your tech. Here’s a detailed look at some of the top deals available this Memorial Day.

Best Buy Memorial Day Laptop Deals

Best Buy has launched an impressive lineup of Memorial Day sales, offering significant savings on both high-end and budget laptops:

MSI Cyborg 15.6-inch Gaming Laptop : Originally priced at $1,099, this laptop is now available for $799.99. It features an Intel Core i7-12650H processor, RTX 4060 graphics card, 8GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. This is a solid choice for gamers looking for a powerful machine at a reduced price.

: Originally priced at $1,099, this laptop is now available for $799.99. It features an Intel Core i7-12650H processor, RTX 4060 graphics card, 8GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. This is a solid choice for gamers looking for a powerful machine at a reduced price. MacBook Air M2 (2022): This model is discounted from $1,099 to $849. It boasts a 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display, Apple M2 processor, 8GB RAM, and 256GB SSD. It’s a perfect option for users seeking a sleek, high-performance laptop with excellent battery life.

Walmart Memorial Day Laptop Deals

Walmart is offering steep discounts on various laptops, catering to a wide range of needs and budgets:

Apple MacBook Air M1 (2020) : Originally $999, now priced at $699. Despite being a slightly older model, it remains a powerful option with its Apple M1 chip, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD, making it ideal for everyday computing tasks and light creative work.

: Originally $999, now priced at $699. Despite being a slightly older model, it remains a powerful option with its Apple M1 chip, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD, making it ideal for everyday computing tasks and light creative work. Acer Aspire 3: Available for $359, down from $599. This budget-friendly laptop comes with a 15.6-inch Full HD display, AMD Ryzen 7 5700U CPU, 16GB RAM, and a 512GB SSD. It’s a versatile choice for work, study, and casual use.

Target Memorial Day Laptop Deals

Target is also participating in the Memorial Day sales, with several attractive laptop deals:

Lenovo 500e Yoga Chromebook Gen 4 : Reduced to $379 from $479. This convertible Chromebook features a 12.2-inch touch screen, Intel N100 quad-core CPU, 4GB RAM, and 32GB of eMMC storage. It’s especially suitable for students, thanks to its rugged design and Pencil Touch support.

: Reduced to $379 from $479. This convertible Chromebook features a 12.2-inch touch screen, Intel N100 quad-core CPU, 4GB RAM, and 32GB of eMMC storage. It’s especially suitable for students, thanks to its rugged design and Pencil Touch support. Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Pro 360: Originally $1,899, now available for $1,399. This high-end 2-in-1 laptop features a 16-inch 3K AMOLED display, Intel Core Ultra 7 155H CPU, 16GB RAM, and a 1TB SSD, making it a powerful tool for professionals and creatives alike.

Additional Deals to Consider

Apart from the major retailers, other notable deals include:

HP Pavilion Laptop 15t : Discounted to $549.99 from $999.99. This laptop offers a 15.6-inch display, Intel Core i7-1355U processor, 16GB RAM, and a 256GB SSD. It’s a robust choice for users needing a mid-range laptop with ample performance for various applications.

: Discounted to $549.99 from $999.99. This laptop offers a 15.6-inch display, Intel Core i7-1355U processor, 16GB RAM, and a 256GB SSD. It’s a robust choice for users needing a mid-range laptop with ample performance for various applications. Dell XPS 13: Now priced at $699, down from $999. This model includes a 13.3-inch display, Intel Core i7-1250U processor, 16GB RAM, and a 512GB SSD. It’s known for its sleek design and powerful specs, making it a favorite among users who need a portable and efficient device.

Whether you’re in the market for a high-performance laptop, a sleek ultrabook, or a budget-friendly option for daily tasks, Memorial Day sales provide an excellent opportunity to save. Keep an eye on the offerings from Best Buy, Walmart, and Target, and make the most of these limited-time discounts to get the best deal on your next laptop.