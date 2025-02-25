Bharti Airtel Strengthens 5G Evolution with Ericsson’s 5G Core Technology

Bharti Airtel has expanded its long-standing partnership with Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) by integrating Ericsson’s secure and high-performance 5G Core technology into its network. This collaboration is set to enhance Bharti Airtel’s capabilities, benefiting millions of customers and enterprises across India.

The deployment of Ericsson’s 5G Core solutions will support Bharti Airtel in transitioning towards a full-scale 5G Standalone (SA) network. Over time, this move will unlock the advanced capabilities of 5G, providing customers with superior connectivity and innovative digital experiences.

Advancing Towards 5G Standalone Network

Randeep Sekhon, CTO of Bharti Airtel, stated:

“Ericsson’s enduring relationship with Bharti Airtel has entered a transformative phase with the deployment of its 5G Core solutions. This rollout will play a crucial role in Bharti Airtel’s long-term 5G strategy by increasing network capacity and enabling the introduction of innovative services for customers.”

Ericsson’s Role in Enabling 5G Growth

Andres Vicente, Head of Market Area Southeast Asia, Oceania, and India at Ericsson, highlighted:

“Ericsson, as a global leader in 5G technology, is dedicated to providing Bharti Airtel with cutting-edge solutions. This deployment marks a significant step in making Bharti Airtel’s network 5G Standalone-ready and future-proof. With Ericsson’s dual-mode 5G Core, Bharti Airtel can capitalize on network slicing and API exposure, unlocking new revenue opportunities and advanced use cases for consumers and enterprises.”

Enhancing Network Capabilities and Monetization

As part of this agreement, Ericsson will deploy its Signaling Controller within Bharti Airtel’s network. Additionally, Bharti Airtel will introduce Ericsson’s 5G Standalone-enabled Charging and Policy solutions. These enhancements will contribute to Bharti Airtel’s 5G monetization strategy by facilitating new business models and innovative service offerings.

Ericsson and Bharti Airtel have maintained a strong partnership for over 25 years, collaborating on every generation of mobile communications. Notably, Ericsson was also awarded Bharti Airtel’s first 5G contract in India.