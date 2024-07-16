Blaupunkt Premium Monsoon Deals: Big Savings on Flipkart GOAT Sale

Blaupunkt offers exclusive Premium Monsoon Deals on televisions for Flipkart GOAT Sale from 20th to 25th July with exciting discounts and bank offers.

Blaupunkt, a renowned global leader in the audio-visual industry, is thrilled to announce its participation in the Flipkart GOAT (Greatest of All Time) Sale with exclusive Premium Monsoon Deals from 20th to 25th July. During this sale, customers can enjoy substantial discounts on a wide range of Blaupunkt televisions, with prices starting from ₹6,499 to ₹47,999. Additionally, exciting bank offers will make this monsoon season truly memorable.

Exciting Deals and Offers

Blaupunkt is offering impressive discounts across various models of its televisions. The sale includes the following deals:

ID July GOAT 24Sigma707 at ₹6,499

32CSG7111 at ₹10,699

40 Sigma 703 BL at ₹14,499

40CSG7112 at ₹15,499

43CSG7105 at ₹17,499

43QD7050 at ₹22,499

50CSGT7022 at ₹26,999

50QD7010 at ₹28,999

55CSGT7023 at ₹29,999

55QD7020 at ₹33,999

65CSGT7024 at ₹40,999

65QD7030 at ₹47,999

Additional Savings with Bank Offers

In addition to these remarkable discounts, Blaupunkt customers can benefit from special bank offers to further enhance their savings during the Flipkart GOAT Sale. These offers include:

A 10% instant discount on purchases made using Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, and IDFC FIRST Bank cards.

Up to ₹50 off on UPI transactions through Flipkart UPI.

Best exchange rates for old televisions, ensuring maximum value.

No Cost EMI options for easy and affordable payment plans.

5% unlimited cashback on all purchases with the Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card.

The Flipkart Pay Later option allows credit up to ₹1 Lakh for flexible and convenient spending.

Exclusive early access to the sale for Flipkart Plus members, allowing them to grab the best deals first.

CEO’s Statement

Avneet Singh Marwah, CEO of Super Plastronics Private Limited, the exclusive brand licensee of Blaupunkt TVs in India, stated, “As Flipkart’s biggest sale yet, this is the best time for consumers to upgrade their entertainment experience with Blaupunkt’s high-quality televisions at unbeatable prices. With exclusive discounts and offers, including additional savings through bank promotions, we are committed to providing the best value and service to our customers. This sale truly represents the ‘Greatest of All Time’ opportunity for consumers to buy the best in television technology.”