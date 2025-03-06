BLAUPUNKT TV Offers Massive Discounts During Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale

BLAUPUNKT TV is offering exciting deals and significant discounts during the Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale, starting from 7th March 2025. Flipkart Plus users can enjoy early access to these offers starting 6th March 2025. With prices beginning at just INR 5,999, BLAUPUNKT TV presents a wide selection of smart televisions, including Full HD, Sigma, and QLED models, designed to suit different viewing preferences and budgets.

Combining modern technology, sleek aesthetics, and user-friendly features, BLAUPUNKT TV ensures customers get a high-quality viewing experience at affordable prices. With cutting-edge features and seamless connectivity, these televisions are a perfect fit for every home.

Exciting Range of Smart TVs Starting at INR 5,999

BLAUPUNKT TV brings a comprehensive lineup of smart televisions that cater to a wide audience. The range includes Full HD, Sigma, and QLED models, each offering unique features to enhance the user experience.

The QLED series features 4K Ultra HD resolution, enriched with HDR10+ technology, delivering vibrant visuals and remarkable clarity. Designed with a bezel-less frame, these TVs seamlessly blend into any modern home setup, providing an immersive viewing experience.

Powered by Google TV, BLAUPUNKT TV QLED models also ensure convenient access to popular streaming platforms and apps. With stereo box speakers and DTS TruSurround technology, the QLED range offers premium sound quality, making it an ideal choice for those seeking a complete entertainment package. These QLED televisions are available at a starting price of INR 21,499.

Sigma Series Android TVs with Superior Sound and Performance

The Sigma Series from BLAUPUNKT TV is designed to combine performance and audio excellence. Each model in this lineup is equipped with two 40-watt speakers that support Surround Sound Technology, ensuring clear and powerful audio output. These televisions feature 512 MB RAM and 4 GB ROM, allowing for smooth navigation and efficient app management.

The bezel design adds a modern touch to the series, while two bottom-firing built-in speakers, 3 HDMI ports, and 2 USB ports enhance connectivity options. With a 300 Nits brightness level, these TVs ensure clear visibility even in bright rooms.

The Sigma Series also offers seamless compatibility with laptops, mobile devices, and PCs, expanding its versatility. The remote comes with dedicated shortcut keys, providing one-touch access to popular streaming platforms like Amazon Video, Zee5, Sony LIV, Voot, and YouTube. This range starts at a highly affordable INR 5,999, making it accessible to a wide audience.

Bank Offers for Extra Savings

Customers purchasing BLAUPUNKT TV during the Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale can also benefit from a 5% Unlimited Cashback offer when using the Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card, adding even more value to the deals.

Complete Price List

As part of the special sale, the BLAUPUNKT TV 24Sigma707 will be available at INR 5,999, while the 32CSG7111 will retail for INR 9,999. The 40CSG7112 will be offered at INR 13,999, and the 40Sigma703BL will be priced at INR 14,999. For those seeking larger screens, the 43CSG7105 will be available for INR 16,999, and the 43QD7050 will be priced at INR 21,499.

The 50QD7010 will be available for INR 26,499, while the 55QD7020 will retail at INR 30,999. The largest model in the lineup, the 65QD7030, will be available at INR 42,999. These competitive prices, combined with advanced features, make the BLAUPUNKT TV range an attractive option for buyers looking to upgrade their home entertainment systems.