BluSmart Introduces ‘Pet Rides’ Service in Delhi and Gurugram

BluSmart, South Asia’s largest all-electric ride-hailing service and EV charging network, has launched ‘Pet Rides’, a dedicated service for pet owners traveling with their dogs and cats. Understanding the increasing demand for reliable pet-friendly transportation, BluSmart has introduced a specialized electric vehicle (EV) fleet designed for a safe and stress-free experience.

Pre-Book Comfortable Pet Rides in Delhi and Gurugram

Starting today, customers in Delhi and Gurugram can pre-book these pet-friendly rides for both classic and rental trips. Whether it’s a veterinary visit, a grooming session, or a leisure outing, ‘Pet Rides’ offers a smooth and hassle-free journey for both pets and their owners.

Ensuring a Comfortable Journey for Pets

The ‘Pet Rides’ service is tailored to meet the needs of pet owners. BluSmart ensures that all vehicles in this fleet are thoroughly cleaned after every trip and come equipped with foldable dog-seat hammocks and designated pet carrier spaces. The cars are also optimized for proper ventilation, ensuring a comfortable experience for pets. Additionally, all driver partners are trained pet lovers, ensuring a welcoming and safe ride for four-legged passengers.

Booking a ‘Pet Ride’ with BluSmart

When booking a ride in Delhi or Gurugram, customers will find an option to travel with their pet within the BluSmart app. They can also access the service via a dedicated banner in the app and schedule their ride at their convenience.

For more details, download the BluSmart app on Android and iOS.