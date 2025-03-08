BMW C 400 GT Shows Up: India Scooter Market Gets New Player

BMW Motorrad prepares to launch the 2025 C 400 GT maxi-scooter in India. The company released teaser images, confirming the scooter’s arrival. This move expands BMW’s presence in the premium scooter segment within the Indian market. The C 400 GT positions itself as a touring-focused scooter. It features a larger windscreen, comfortable seating, and storage capacity. These attributes cater to riders seeking long-distance travel.

The C 400 GT uses a 350cc single-cylinder engine. This engine produces approximately 34 horsepower. The scooter also includes a continuously variable transmission (CVT). The scooter features a tubular steel frame. It offers stability and handling. The suspension system includes a telescopic fork at the front and double spring struts at the rear. The braking system includes dual disc brakes at the front and a single disc brake at the rear. Anti-lock braking system (ABS) comes standard.

The scooter features a TFT color display. This display provides rider information. It includes navigation, connectivity, and vehicle data. The C 400 GT also features keyless ride, LED lighting, and a USB charging socket. These features enhance convenience and functionality. Storage space is provided under the seat. Additional storage comes within the front compartments.

The C 400 GT’s design focuses on comfort and practicality. The scooter includes a large windscreen. This protects riders from wind and weather. The seat offers support for long rides. The scooter’s ergonomic design prioritizes rider comfort.

The India launch aligns with BMW Motorrad’s strategy. The company aims to expand its product range. It seeks to increase its market share. The C 400 GT competes against other premium maxi-scooters. These include models from brands like Yamaha and Suzuki.

The pricing for the C 400 GT remains unconfirmed. Industry experts expect a premium price point. This reflects the scooter’s features and BMW branding. The scooter will arrive via the Completely Built Unit (CBU) route. This will impact the final price.

The Indian scooter market sees growth in the premium segment. Demand for high-performance and feature-rich scooters increases. BMW Motorrad responds to this demand with the C 400 GT. The company aims to attract riders seeking a premium touring scooter.

The C 400 GT’s features include advanced technology. This technology enhances the riding experience. The TFT display provides clear information. The connectivity features allow riders to stay connected. The keyless ride system adds convenience.

The scooter’s design emphasizes practicality. The storage space allows riders to carry belongings. The comfortable seating makes long rides enjoyable. The large windscreen provides protection.

The C 400 GT’s engine offers sufficient power for city and highway riding. The CVT provides smooth acceleration. The braking and suspension systems ensure safe and comfortable handling.

BMW Motorrad’s dealer network will support the C 400 GT’s launch. The company will provide sales and service support. The company intends to create a premium ownership experience.

The C 400 GT’s launch generates interest among Indian riders. The scooter’s features and BMW branding attract attention. The scooter’s arrival expands the options available in the premium scooter market.

The C 400 GT’s design reflects BMW’s styling. The scooter features clean lines and a modern appearance. The LED lighting enhances visibility. The scooter’s overall design conveys a sense of quality.

The C 400 GT’s launch marks a significant step for BMW Motorrad in India. The company aims to establish a strong presence in the premium scooter segment. The C 400 GT’s features and performance position it as a competitive offering. The company will release full specifications and pricing closer to the official launch date.