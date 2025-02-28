BMW Launches Extended 3 Series for Indian Market

BMW launches the 3 Series Long Wheelbase in India. The car features an extended wheelbase. This provides increased rear passenger space. The company targets buyers seeking a luxury sedan with enhanced comfort. The launch took place in Mumbai. The new model builds on the standard 3 Series. It focuses on rear seat comfort.

The long wheelbase version adds 110 millimeters to the car’s overall length. This directly translates to more legroom for rear occupants. The car measures a total length of 4,829 millimeters. The wheelbase reaches 2,961 millimeters. This change addresses a key demand in the Indian luxury car market. Many buyers prioritize rear seat comfort.

The 3 Series Long Wheelbase offers two engine options. These include a 2.0-liter petrol and a 2.0-liter diesel engine. The petrol engine produces 258 horsepower. The diesel engine generates 190 horsepower. Both engines connect to an eight-speed automatic transmission. This ensures smooth power delivery. BMW claims a 0-100 km/h time of 6.2 seconds for the petrol version. The diesel version achieves this in 7.6 seconds.

The car includes features like a panoramic sunroof. It also has ambient lighting and a three-zone climate control system. Rear passengers benefit from adjustable headrests and dedicated air vents. The infotainment system uses a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster. A 14.9-inch touchscreen display controls the central functions. The system supports wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Safety features include multiple airbags, ABS, and traction control. The car also has a rearview camera and parking sensors. BMW provides driver assistance systems. These systems include lane departure warning and collision prevention. The car’s body structure uses high strength steel. This improves crash safety.

The 3 Series Long Wheelbase competes with other luxury sedans in its segment. These include the Mercedes-Benz C-Class and the Audi A4. The extended wheelbase gives BMW a competitive advantage. It addresses the preference for rear seat comfort. Pricing for the petrol variant starts at Rs. 52.90 lakh (ex-showroom). The diesel variant begins at Rs. 53.90 lakh (ex-showroom). The prices vary based on the trim level and options selected.

BMW states the car undergoes testing in Indian road conditions. This ensures reliability and durability. The company focuses on localizing parts production. This helps reduce maintenance costs. The car’s suspension setup is tuned for Indian roads. This delivers a comfortable ride. The company provides service packages. These packages cover maintenance and repairs.

The 3 Series Long Wheelbase targets a specific demographic. This includes business professionals and families. It offers a balance between driving dynamics and passenger comfort. The car’s design maintains the classic 3 Series look. The extended wheelbase integrates seamlessly into the overall proportions. The car has LED headlights and taillights. The kidney grille design remains a prominent feature. The car uses 18-inch alloy wheels.

BMW dealerships across India begin accepting bookings. Deliveries start in the coming weeks. The company anticipates strong demand for this model. The 3 Series Long Wheelbase expands BMW’s presence in the Indian luxury car market. The launch reflects BMW’s commitment to addressing local customer needs. The company provides a range of customization options. These options allow buyers to personalize their cars. This includes paint finishes and interior trims.

The car’s interior materials use high quality leather and soft touch plastics. The dashboard layout is driver focused. The seats offer good support. The rear seats provide ample legroom and headroom. The car provides a smooth and quiet ride. The sound insulation works well. This reduces road noise. The boot space is adequate for luggage. The car’s fuel consumption figures are certified by ARAI. BMW provides detailed fuel consumption data.

The company offers finance options through BMW Financial Services. This helps buyers purchase the car. BMW provides a warranty on the car. This covers manufacturing defects. The warranty period is standard for the segment. BMW provides roadside assistance. This service is available 24/7.