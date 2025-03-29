BMW R 12 GS Enduro: Did BMW Just Revive the Spirit of the Original Adventure?

Motorcycle enthusiasts and adventure riders are buzzing with excitement as BMW Motorrad has officially taken the wraps off its latest heritage model, the R 12 GS Enduro. This new machine pays homage to the iconic R 80 G/S, a bike that started the adventure motorcycle segment 45 years ago, while packing modern technology and off-road capabilities.

The R 12 GS shares its platform with the recently unveiled R 12 nineT roadster, but it carves its own identity with a more adventure-focused design and hardware suited for tackling diverse terrains. The design language clearly draws inspiration from its legendary ancestor, the R 80 G/S, with features like a prominent front beak, a compact round LED headlamp nestled in a cowl, a boxy fuel tank, and the signature Paralever swingarm. This blend of retro aesthetics with modern touches is likely to evoke a sense of nostalgia among seasoned riders while appealing to a new generation seeking adventure.

BMW is offering the R 12 GS in two variants: Standard and Enduro Pro. The Standard model comes equipped with 21-inch front and 17-inch rear cross-spoked wheels, a setup favored for off-road riding. The Enduro Pro variant takes the off-road readiness a notch higher with an 18-inch rear wheel, which offers a wider range of off-road tire options and potentially better traction in challenging conditions. The seat heights also differ slightly, with the Standard version at 860mm and the Enduro Pro at 870mm. Both variants boast a generous suspension travel of 200mm at the front and 210mm at the rear, ensuring a comfortable and controlled ride both on and off the pavement. The kerb weight of the motorcycle is 229kg.

Powering the BMW R 12 GS is the familiar 1,170cc air/oil-cooled boxer-twin engine, the same unit found in the R 12 nineT. This engine produces a peak power of 109 horsepower at 7,000 rpm and a maximum torque of 115 Nm at 6,500 rpm. The engine is paired with a six-speed gearbox that features an assist and slipper clutch for smooth and precise gear changes. This powertrain is known for its strong mid-range torque, making it well-suited for both relaxed cruising and demanding off-road adventures.

The electronics package on the R 12 GS is comprehensive, including standard features like ABS Pro, Dynamic Traction Control (DTC), keyless ignition, and three riding modes: Rain, Road, and Enduro. The Enduro Pro variant, as part of the optional Enduro Package Pro, adds an additional “Enduro Pro” riding mode, which likely offers a more off-road-focused throttle response and traction control settings. The Enduro Package Pro also includes off-road footpegs and a 20mm handlebar riser for improved stand-up riding ergonomics.

Braking duties are handled by twin 310mm discs with axially mounted Brembo calipers at the front and a single 265mm disc at the rear. The inclusion of BMW Motorrad Integral ABS Pro ensures safer braking, even when leaning into corners.

Other notable features of the R 12 GS include a newly designed exhaust system, an analog round instrument cluster with an optional digital display, and standard LED lighting. An adaptive “Headlight Pro” is available as an option. The fuel tank has a capacity of 15.5 liters.

The BMW R 12 GS will be available in four color options in the international markets. While the official pricing has not been announced, it is expected to be positioned above the BMW R 12 nineT roadster, which currently retails for around INR 21.10 lakh. The market launch is anticipated in early Q3 2025. Motorcycle enthusiasts in India might also see the R 12 GS arrive on their shores, potentially during the festive season, although it is expected to be a premium offering.

With its blend of classic design, modern performance, and genuine off-road capability, the BMW R 12 GS Enduro appears to be a worthy successor to the legendary R 80 G/S. It caters to riders who appreciate heritage and seek a versatile motorcycle that can handle both on-road cruising and off-road exploration. The unveiling of the R 12 GS has undoubtedly ignited excitement in the adventure motorcycle community, and many are eager to experience this new chapter in BMW’s iconic GS lineage.