boAt Expands Its Rockerz Series with the New Rockerz 650 Pro Featuring Touch Controls and Dolby Audio

boAt, a leading brand in audio and wearables both in India and globally, has introduced the Rockerz 650 Pro headphones to enhance its popular Rockerz lineup. Designed for users seeking high-quality sound, convenient connectivity, and all-day comfort, these headphones bring features like Seamless Touch Controls, Dolby Audio, AI-ENx technology, and an impressive 80-hour battery life — all at an accessible price point. This launch comes soon after the debut of the Rockerz 551 ANC Pro, which introduced hybrid adaptive ANC, further reinforcing boAt’s dedication to innovation in the affordable audio segment.

Enhanced Sound with Smart Features

The boAt Rockerz 650 Pro delivers immersive audio with its 40mm dynamic drivers, refined using Dolby Audio technology. This combination ensures clear treble, deep bass, and an engaging surround sound experience whether you’re listening to music, gaming, or watching content.

For voice clarity during calls, boAt has equipped the Rockerz 650 Pro with AI-ENx technology, which reduces ambient noise to ensure conversations remain crisp and free of background disruptions.

The headphones also feature Seamless Touch Controls, allowing users to manage playback, volume, and calls with simple taps and swipes. They also support multi-device connectivity, making it easy to switch between your smartphone, tablet, and laptop without hassle. With dual compatibility for both Bluetooth and AUX connections, the Rockerz 650 Pro ensures continuous playback regardless of the device being used.

Designed for All-Day Use

Comfort is a priority for boAt, and the Rockerz 650 Pro reflects this with its foldable earcups and lightweight build, making it ideal for long listening sessions. The 80-hour battery life further supports extended use, while fast charging allows for 10 hours of playback with just a 10-minute charge.

Users can also fine-tune their audio experience using the boAt Hearables App, which offers customizable EQ settings for personalized sound preferences.

Price and Availability

The boAt Rockerz 650 Pro is available in Iris Black, Starry Night, and Sage Green color options. Priced at INR 2,799, customers can purchase it through boAt-lifestyle.com, Flipkart, Amazon, Myntra, and select offline retail stores.