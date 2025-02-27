Boat Expands Wearable Range: Ultima Prime, Ember Smartwatches Released.

Boat launches Ultima Prime, Ember smartwatches. Details on price, features, health tracking, and Bluetooth calling. Learn about the new wearables.

Boat releases the Ultima Prime and Ultima Ember smartwatches, expanding its wearable technology portfolio. The company targets consumers seeking feature-rich devices at competitive prices. The Ultima Prime and Ultima Ember present distinct designs and functionalities.

The Ultima Prime features a 1.96-inch AMOLED display. Users receive a 60Hz refresh rate. The watch offers Bluetooth calling, enabling direct communication. The device monitors health metrics. These include heart rate, SpO2 levels, and sleep patterns. Users gain access to multiple sports modes. The Ultima Prime supports customizable watch faces. The watch carries an IP67 rating for water and dust resistance. The Ultima Prime is priced at Rs. 1,799.

The Ultima Ember features a 1.78-inch AMOLED display. The display offers a 60Hz refresh rate. The device also supports Bluetooth calling. The watch monitors heart rate, SpO2 levels, and sleep. Users find multiple sports modes. The Ultima Ember supports customizable watch faces. The watch carries an IP67 rating for water and dust resistance. The Ultima Ember is priced at Rs. 1,299.

Both models connect to smartphones via Bluetooth. Users receive notifications for calls, messages, and app alerts. The watches use the Boat Crest App for data synchronization and settings adjustments. The devices include built-in games. Users can control music playback.

The Ultima Prime and Ultima Ember target different user preferences. The Prime model emphasizes a larger display and premium feel. The Ember model focuses on affordability.

Boat claims the watches offer extended battery life. The company states users can achieve several days of use on a single charge. Battery life varies based on usage.

The watches are available for purchase online. The company sells them through its website and major e-commerce platforms.

The Indian smartwatch market sees increased competition. Boat competes with established players and emerging brands. The company aims to capture a larger market share with these new releases.

Health monitoring features are a key selling point. Users track fitness progress and health data. The watches provide insights into daily activity levels.

Bluetooth calling functionality allows users to make and receive calls directly from their wrists. This feature eliminates the need to reach for a smartphone.

Customizable watch faces allow users to personalize their devices. Users can change the look of their smartwatches.

IP67 rating ensures the watches can withstand exposure to water and dust. This makes them suitable for everyday use.

The watches use sensors to collect health data. The data is then processed and presented to the user.

Boat continues to expand its product range. The company aims to offer a variety of wearable devices.

The company provides customer support for its products. Users can access assistance through various channels.

The watches support integration with smartphone operating systems. The devices work with both Android and iOS devices.

Boat focuses on providing value for money. The company offers features at competitive prices.