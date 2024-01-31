boAt Launches Airdopes 91 TWS with Extended Battery Life

boAt (Imagine Marketing Ltd.), a prominent audio and wearables brand in India, has launched its new TWS earbuds, the Airdopes 91. The product is notable for its extended battery life and a variety of advanced features, aiming to enhance the user experience in the highly competitive earbuds market.

Key Highlights:

Airdopes 91 offers a 45-hour battery life, minimizing the need for frequent charging.

Features include ASAP Charge for quick charging, dual mics with ENx technology, and BEAST Mode for low latency.

Equipped with 10mm drivers, providing superior audio quality and bass.

Incorporates IWP technology for instant pairing and an ergonomic, compact design.

Available in Active Black, Mist Grey, and Starry Blue at an introductory price of INR 999.

Purchase options include boAt’s official website, Amazon.in, and select offline stores.

The Airdopes 91 are designed to deliver high performance with their 45-hour battery life, allowing users extended use without the need for frequent recharging. The inclusion of ASAP Charge technology enables a rapid charging capability, where a 10-minute charge can provide up to 120 minutes of playback. This feature is particularly beneficial for users with busy lifestyles.

In terms of audio quality, the Airdopes 91 are equipped with specialized 10mm drivers. These drivers are crafted to enhance audio performance, ensuring clarity in music, movies, and gaming. The earbuds also feature boAt’s signature sound, focusing on clear audio and deep bass. Additionally, the BEAST Mode offers low latency up to 50ms, which is particularly beneficial for movie and gaming enthusiasts.

Connectivity is made effortless with the integration of IWP (Instant Wake-N-Pair) technology. This feature allows for a quick and trouble-free connection to devices as soon as the earbuds are removed from the charging case. The dual microphones incorporated in the earbuds are equipped with ENx technology, ensuring clear voice and video calls even in noisy environments.

The design of the Airdopes 91 is both ergonomic and compact, making them easy to carry and comfortable to wear. They are also equipped with an IPX4 Water and Sweat Shield, making them suitable for outdoor activities and workouts.

The Airdopes 91 TWS Earbuds are available in three colors: Active Black, Mist Grey, and Starry Blue. The introductory price is set at INR 999, and they are available for purchase on boAt’s official website, Amazon.in, and select offline stores.