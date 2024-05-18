boAt Launches India’s First Dolby-Powered TWS Earbuds at Rs 1,799

boAt, India’s top audio and wearables brand, has introduced the Airdopes 800, the first Dolby-powered True Wireless Stereo (TWS) earbuds available at a budget-friendly price of Rs 1,799. The Airdopes 800 aims to provide users with a high-quality audio experience, lag-free gaming, and extended battery life.

Key Highlights:

Dolby-powered audio: First budget-friendly TWS in India with Dolby Audio.

First budget-friendly TWS in India with Dolby Audio. Extended battery life: Up to 40 hours of playtime.

Up to 40 hours of playtime. Lag-free gaming: Ultra-low latency of 50ms.

Ultra-low latency of 50ms. Affordable price: Available for Rs 1,799.

Cinematic Audio and Gaming Experience

The Airdopes 800 offers spatial sound that enhances the listening experience with clarity and depth. It features 10mm titanium drivers for robust bass and precise audio. The earbuds also include Adaptive EQ, which can be personalized through the Hearables App.

For gamers, the Airdopes 800 provides an ultra-low latency of 50ms, ensuring audio clarity and giving a competitive edge. The earbuds support dual device pairing with the latest Bluetooth chip, making it easy to switch between different tasks without missing any calls or media updates.

Clear Communication and Long Battery Life

The earbuds come with advanced quad microphones powered by AI ENC, which help to highlight the user’s voice while reducing background noise. Despite the extensive features, the Airdopes 800 offers up to 40 hours of playtime. A quick 5-minute Fast Charge provides an additional 100 minutes of use.

Statement from boAt

Sameer Mehta, Co-Founder & CEO of boAt, commented, “At boAt, we believe immersive experiences deserve theatre-like audio. That’s why we’re proud to introduce Dolby Audio-powered TWS earbuds, the Airdopes 800. Partnered with Dolby laboratories, engineered in India at boAt Labs, these earbuds deliver rich, cinematic sound wherever you go.”

Availability and Variants

The Airdopes 800 is available in four colors: Interstellar green, Interstellar black, Interstellar blue, and Interstellar white. They can be purchased from boat-lifestyle.com, Amazon.in, Flipkart.com, and select stores nationwide.